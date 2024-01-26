DN Direkt – IS woman is detained on suspicion of genocide

#Direkt #woman #detained #suspicion #genocide

Several people are sentenced for having kidnapped and subjected three teenage boys to torture-like violence and attempted murder in Sundsvall this summer.

Among other things, one of the boys is said to have been forced to undress naked and then cut with a knife in the hands, feet and upper body, and burned on one leg.

The other two were stabbed in the neck and upper body with a knife and suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to the indictment, the boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, had traveled to Sundsvall on behalf of the criminal Foxtrot network, to shoot dead a man connected to the competing Dalen network.

But the target must have become aware of the plans and counterattacked before they could be carried out.

Several people are now being sentenced for, among other things, attempted murder, serious assault and kidnapping.