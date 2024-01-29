DN Direkt – Kristersson’s call: Never say no to Swedish coffee

#Direkt #Kristerssons #call #Swedish #coffee

2024-01-27 07:07 Updated 2024-01-27 12:34

Because

The drinking water in large parts of Gothenburg tastes stale since a couple of days ago. The cause is maintenance work at Lackarebäck’s waterworks, writes GP.

According to Jonas Lunding Andersson, official on standby at Kretslopp och vatten, it will continue to taste bad for several days.

– But it is still clean, Andersson tells the newspaper.

It is mainly households in the southern part of Gothenburg that have been affected by the strange water taste, but it may affect the whole city.

The maintenance work started on 24 January and is expected to last until 11 February.

– You can’t do much yourself to make the water taste better, you just have to persevere, says Jonas Lunding Andersson.