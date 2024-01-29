DN Direkt – Kristersson’s call: Never say no to Swedish coffee

#Direkt #Kristerssons #call #Swedish #coffee

2024-01-27 07:07 Updated 2024-01-27 12:34

Because

The drinking water in large parts of Gothenburg tastes stale since a couple of days ago. The cause is maintenance work at Lackarebäck’s waterworks, writes GP.

According to Jonas Lunding Andersson, official on standby at Kretslopp och vatten, it will continue to taste bad for several days.

– But it is still clean, Andersson tells the newspaper.

It is mainly households in the southern part of Gothenburg that have been affected by the strange water taste, but it may affect the whole city.

The maintenance work started on 24 January and is expected to last until 11 February.

– You can’t do much yourself to make the water taste better, you just have to persevere, says Jonas Lunding Andersson.

Also Read:  Geneva appeals to the TF regarding the law on waste

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Happy podcast: Our war with the defenders of Peter Paul begins
Posted on
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
A man’s behavior after going to the bank to take money from the safe. “The manager was as shocked as I was”
Posted on
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Graudiņa and Samoilova are preparing for the Olympic season – Beach volleyball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Mammography study on Nature medicines 10 in top list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News