DN Direkt – Man arrested for murder of his 9-year-old son

An SAS plane, flight SK716, on its way from Arlanda to Helsinki has returned to the airport, reports Aftonbladet.

– Due to indications of the smell of smoke in the cabin, the aircraft turned back. It has already landed, so it is over, but we can confirm that it was a normal landing, says Ellen Laurin, press officer at Swedavia, to TT.

The aircraft took off at 14:04 and landed at 14:15, according to Swedavia.

– There were 28 passengers on the plane that turned around, but I don’t know more than that there was a smell of smoke in the cabin, says Irena Busic, press manager at SAS.

The passengers must be rebooked onto another aircraft.

– Everyone is fine and it was a completely normal safety landing at Arlanda and no emergency landing, says Busic.