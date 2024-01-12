DN Direkt – Man charged with murder in Jönköping

#Direkt #Man #charged #murder #Jönköping

The management of the Västra Götaland region proposes that the politicians in the regional board should decide to withhold the contributions to Ibn Rushd until an investigation has been carried out.

The proposal is made after SD proposed that the grant, which for 2023 was SEK 725,435, should be completely deleted. In the regional board, M and KD then voted for the SD initiative, C chose to abstain, while the red-green board together with the Liberals – eight votes to six – decided that the issue first needs to be investigated.

The turbulence surrounding Ibn Rushd follows the attention-grabbing decision of the Board of Education’s decision to request repayment of a smaller part, SEK 146,900, of the total state support. The council judged that Ibn Rushd had violated the so-called conditions of democracy. That decision came after an investigation prompted by a report in SVT’s “Uppdrag Granskning”.

Several other regions and municipalities have previously made similar decisions, or to suspend the support.

Also Read:  EXTREMELY TRAGIC YEAR Four CHILDREN were killed by a TRAIN and 2 own parents! 3 POLITICIANS died on the roads: 7 ATHLETES and champions also died tragically

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Patriots announce Jerod Mayo as new coach, Bill Belichick, contract clause, Robert Kraft, reaction, news
Patriots announce Jerod Mayo as new coach, Bill Belichick, contract clause, Robert Kraft, reaction, news
Posted on
Natural medicine gains ground as a sustainable option
Natural medicine gains ground as a sustainable option
Posted on
Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre
Pablo Escobar’s hand reached Szentendre
Posted on
Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy
Jumbo CEO uses the strongest means to reduce grocery prices | Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News