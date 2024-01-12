DN Direkt – Man charged with murder in Jönköping

#Direkt #Man #charged #murder #Jönköping

The management of the Västra Götaland region proposes that the politicians in the regional board should decide to withhold the contributions to Ibn Rushd until an investigation has been carried out.

The proposal is made after SD proposed that the grant, which for 2023 was SEK 725,435, should be completely deleted. In the regional board, M and KD then voted for the SD initiative, C chose to abstain, while the red-green board together with the Liberals – eight votes to six – decided that the issue first needs to be investigated.

The turbulence surrounding Ibn Rushd follows the attention-grabbing decision of the Board of Education’s decision to request repayment of a smaller part, SEK 146,900, of the total state support. The council judged that Ibn Rushd had violated the so-called conditions of democracy. That decision came after an investigation prompted by a report in SVT’s “Uppdrag Granskning”.

Several other regions and municipalities have previously made similar decisions, or to suspend the support.