DN Direkt – Märta Stenevi on sick leave for an indefinite period

In addition to the extensive, planned reductions in train traffic between, for example, Gothenburg and Stockholm, SJ has been forced to cancel five trains on different routes during Thursday morning.

Two trains from Oslo have been canceled on the Norwegian side due to large amounts of snow, two departures between Stockholm and Uppsala – in each direction – have been canceled as well as a train from Västerås to Stockholm. In the latter cases, it is a matter of locomotive damage or vehicle shortage.

– Regrettable, but the weather situation is difficult, states Marcus Fleetwood, SJ’s press service.

So far, however, the orange weather warning in the north has not affected train traffic.

– We have been better able to run the Sundsvall-Umeå route and hope that will remain so during the day, says Marcus Fleetwood.

As far as the planned reductions are concerned, six departures between Gothenburg and Stockholm have already been canceled during Thursday morning.

– All travelers should have been informed about it and offered to rebook or get their money back, says Marcus Fleetwood.

