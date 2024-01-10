DN Direkt – The turnaround – new investigation into the running bill

#Direkt #turnaround #investigation #running #bill

An SAS plane, flight SK716, on its way from Arlanda to Helsinki has returned to the airport, reports Aftonbladet.

– Due to indications of the smell of smoke in the cabin, the aircraft turned back. It has already landed, so it is over, but we can confirm that it was a normal landing, says Ellen Laurin, press officer at Swedavia, to TT.

The aircraft took off at 14:04 and landed at 14:15, according to Swedavia.

– There were 28 passengers on the plane that turned around, but I don’t know more than that there was a smell of smoke in the cabin, says Irena Busic, press manager at SAS.

The passengers must be rebooked onto another aircraft.

– Everyone is fine and it was a completely normal safety landing at Arlanda and no emergency landing, says Busic.

Also Read:  Will Petro be the first director?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Iraq Urges US Military Troops to Leave Their Country
Iraq Urges US Military Troops to Leave Their Country
Posted on
Duolingo is laying people off. It will replace them with artificial intelligence
Duolingo is laying people off. It will replace them with artificial intelligence
Posted on
Vulcan rocket’s debut poses a long-awaited challenge to SpaceX’s dominance -January 10, 2024 at 6:38 PM
Vulcan rocket’s debut poses a long-awaited challenge to SpaceX’s dominance -January 10, 2024 at 6:38 PM
Posted on
Nicolette Kluijver has ‘great chemistry’ with the new man in her life | Backbiting
Nicolette Kluijver has ‘great chemistry’ with the new man in her life | Backbiting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News