DN Direkt – Three men arrested for murder in Växjö after the raid by the task force

Several traffic accidents have occurred on Friday morning on the E4 at the height of Ålsjön, south of Söderhamn, the Swedish Transport Administration writes on its website. A total of three vehicles were involved.

First, a car drove into the center barrier and blocked the road. After that, a lorry must have braked to avoid the car, and another lorry must then have hit the lorry from behind.

Traffic was initially closed in both directions, but has been opened up in the southbound direction just after 09.30, according to the police.

“Northbound traffic can choose junction 205 Höljebro to road 633 further towards Söderala, writes the Swedish Transport Administration.

– It is solid recovery work that continues when large vehicles are involved, says Mathias Rutegård, police spokesperson.

The emergency services and the police are on the scene. The driver of the hit truck has been taken to hospital with back and neck pain.

The police urge caution among road users.

– It is very slippery at the site, says Mathias Rutegård.

The forecast is set for 12.00 on Friday but can change, according to the Swedish Transport Administration.