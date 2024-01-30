DN Direkt – Tomas Tobé (M) and Alice Bah Kuhnke (MP) go on tour

EU parliamentarians Tomas Tobé from the Moderates and Alice Bah Kuhnke from the Green Party will travel around Sweden and answer voters’ EU questions in debates. The tour goes by the name “Duellen”.

– We represent two clear political alternatives, but which are united in the idea that we must get more people to vote in the next election, says Tomas Tobé.

The aim is to get more people to want to vote in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament.

– As everyone knows, we need to ensure that many more Swedes vote in the EU elections. The choice we are facing is an incredibly important choice both for the future of Sweden and the EU, says Alice Bah Kuhnke.

The tour will start in eight cities: Uppsala, Gävle, Lund, Helsingborg, Gothenburg, Borås, Stockholm and Västerås.

