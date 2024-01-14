DN Direkt – Two arrested after explosion in Majorna

After the IT attack, personal data from Coop Värmland may have been posted on the darknet.

– We can no longer rule out that parts of Coop Värmland’s membership register may have been leaked, says Klas Olsson, head of communications for Coop Värmland, to TT.

In that case, it is likely to be about names, addresses and social security numbers, according to Coop.

Coop Värmland is investigating the extent of what happened.

– If it turns out that it is the membership register that has been posted, those affected will be informed, says Olsson.

In December, it was first noticed that the possibility to pay by card in the stores was eliminated. It was then discovered that some employment information could have been leaked, of which the employees were informed.

– We haven’t really known the extent, what has been taken and what will be used, says Klas Olsson.

