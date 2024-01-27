DNA analysis uproots the human family tree

So our species did not originate in one place. It is the result of a long series of exotic encounters between adventurous ancestors of Homo sapiens who lived throughout Africa.

However, if we follow the new family tree further back in time – to a time about 700,000 years before our species emerged – all the branches converge at one point: the root of the family tree. It is essentially the common starting point of humanity. And another new study has discovered where on Earth that root can be found.

Root of the family tree found

In an extensive analysis, researchers from the US, Austria and the UK used databases containing DNA maps of 215 population groups worldwide. Generation by generation, the researchers went back in time to determine when the groups separated and where they most likely did so.

Whenever they saw such a division between two generations, they assumed it occurred geographically between the location of the two new generations.

The researchers translated all this data into a computer animation that shows how our spread becomes smaller and smaller as we go back in time, until it finally converges at one point 2 million years ago. And our lineage is traced back even further – but even more interesting is the geographical location of the origin.

VIDEO: Scientists rewind the spread of humans 2 million years

