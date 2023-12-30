DNA: ISU inspectors received boxes of wine bottles to turn a blind eye to the irregularities at Ferma Dacilor. The directorate orders the file to be reopened

#DNA #ISU #inspectors #received #boxes #wine #bottles #turn #blind #eye #irregularities #Ferma #Dacilor #directorate #orders #file #reopened

The ordinance by which the DNA orders the reopening of the Ferma Dacilor file shows a series of irregularities found by the ISU representatives during the inspection of the tourist unit, but where they only gave a warning and where they received boxes of wine.

Part of the Dacian Farm after it was engulfed in flames PHOTO Archive

“The ordinance by which the chief prosecutor of the DNA, Marius Voinea, orders the reopening of the Ferma Dacilor file was issued on Thursday, December 28 (…) From the contents of the ordinance it follows that the ISU Prahova inspectors had several control objectives, among which the winery from Dacian farm. Thus, according to the ordinance, in the period 01-12.07.2019, the staff of the Prevention Inspection would have planned to carry out control activities at several wineries within the Prahova county, context in which col. Dumitru Elisei-Tiberiu would have trained the prevention inspectors from ISU Prahova “so that, when carrying out the controls, they mainly carry out guidance activities and do not apply contraventional sanctions with a fine in the situation where they find the lack of authorization fire safety, with the argument that it was the first control within them»”. notes Gândul.ro.

The Ordinance states that these controls resulted in “contraventional sanctions applied, i.e. only with a warning, with the motivation being to ensure the obtaining for oneself, but also for others, of improper benefits materialized, in the first case, in the receipt on 07.09. 2019 of a “box with wine bottles” and, in the second case, on 07.08.2019, of a “protocol table offered by the management of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations “Şerban Cantacuzino” of Prahova county to the members of the commissions evaluation and companions (officers within the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) at the national stage of the professional competitions of voluntary and private services for emergency situations (organized between 07-08/09/2019)”.

According to DNA, “the findings of the prevention inspectors, as highlighted in the control minutes prepared, correlative to the sanctions applied to the two economic agents, presume the legality of their actions. The claims from the depositions given and recorded in the procedural capacity of a witness, constituting another argument in substantiating the decision to classify the case”.

6 irregularities

According to the quoted source, the ISU representatives who went to the inspection “found a number of 6 irregularities/violations of the legislation specific to the field of fire protection and civil protection for which they only applied the warning sanction” in July 2019.

The ISU inspectors “even though they had the legal obligation and the opportunity to find that the economic operator had not requested and did not hold a fire safety permit for the controlled unit, given the fact that ISU Prahova was the very institution competent to issue a fire safety notice or permit in this sense, they summarized the fact that in the context of the control, “no documents were made available to show whether the fire safety authorization was requested or obtained, for the construction with public catering and accommodation – 1200 square meters”.

What does DNA have?

The DNA orders the partial reversal of ordinance no. 64/P/2020 of 21.03.2023 under the aspect of the classification provision, but also the reopening of the criminal investigation under the aspect of committing the crime of abuse of office if the civil servant obtained an undue benefit for himself or for another.