Do América and Atlas exchange Salvador Reyes for Camilo Vargas? the truth about the viral rumor

Mercado

The Águilas board is already working on preparing the squad for the next tournament after achieving the long-awaited 14.

© EspecialThe unexpected exchange that América and Atlas plan for Clausura 2024

With the Apertura 2023 completed and America being the current Mexican soccer champion, the stage of building the path to the long-awaited fifteenth star for the club begins. Although many of the Liga MX teams are strengthening greatly, the Águilas are the number one candidate to win the title again.

There is no doubt that much of the success obtained by the azulcrema team in the second half of the year was due to the great planning of the board in terms of transfers. Likewise, something crucial was the arrival of André Jardine, after the departure of Fernando Ortiz.

Of the three reinforcements for Apertura 2023, In the end, the evaluation can be made that everyone more than fulfilled their requirements and were vital to obtaining the title. Although Kevin Álvarez did not have continuity at the end of the campaign, his level was very good when he was on the field.

Same case as Julián Quiñones and Igor Lichnovsky, who had an immediate impact on the team and their scores were key in decisive moments. Finally, just three weeks before the start of Clausura 2024, Some footballers have begun to sound that you could reinforce América and others that could say goodbye.

The exchange planned by América and Atlas between Salvador Reyes and Camilo Vargas

The arrival of Salvador Reyes The Águilas attracted a lot of attention for what they did in Puebla. However, since America does not play with the same system, Chava has had to adapt to the full-back position and his level has dropped. As a result of this, he has not met expectations and his departure from the team seems closer than ever.

According to information from ESPN revealed on October 24 of this year, América and Atlas have very advanced negotiations for Camilo Vargas to become the Águilas goalkeeper for Clausura 2024. For their part, the creams would send Salvador Reyes as a bargaining chip and an extra financial sum to cover the transfer of the Colombian.

So far, nothing has been confirmed, but there had previously been talk of the possible arrival of Camilo Vargas to the Águilas. Nevertheless, There is the doubt that what would happen with Ángel Malagón who is the undisputed starter for André Jardine and was a fundamental piece in winning the 14th.