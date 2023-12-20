Do cats cause schizophrenia? How can cats play a role in something so complex? Here’s the truth:

#cats #schizophrenia #cats #play #role #complex #Heres #truth

Schizophrenia—any of several serious mental disorders with symptoms such as hallucinations, disorganized thinking, detachment from reality, or strange behavior—results from premature deterioration of the brain. This deterioration is often a product of genetic predisposition combined with stress, but can be accelerated by external diseases or parasites.

One of the parasites can also be found in our feline friends. Toxoplasma gondii, T. gondii in short, is a parasite that lives in raw meat and some garden soils. Cats contract this disease by consuming outdoor prey and can then transmit it to humans through their feces and litter boxes. And there are preventive cat tablets for this…

So, does owning a cat make you prone to schizophrenia?

Here’s the truth: Although some studies have been done, none have yielded conclusive results. The current consensus is that there is a definite correlation between cats and schizophrenia, but it is unlikely that animals are a causal factor in the development of the disorder. Basically cats probably won’t actually cause a person to develop schizophrenia…

Continue living happily with your kitties… Because believe me, we are more likely to have a traffic accident when we go out…

Source:Bitannica

Science and Truth