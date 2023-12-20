Do cats cause schizophrenia? How can cats play a role in something so complex? Here’s the truth:

#cats #schizophrenia #cats #play #role #complex #Heres #truth

Schizophrenia—any of several serious mental disorders with symptoms such as hallucinations, disorganized thinking, detachment from reality, or strange behavior—results from premature deterioration of the brain. This deterioration is often a product of genetic predisposition combined with stress, but can be accelerated by external diseases or parasites.

One of the parasites can also be found in our feline friends. Toxoplasma gondii, T. gondii in short, is a parasite that lives in raw meat and some garden soils. Cats contract this disease by consuming outdoor prey and can then transmit it to humans through their feces and litter boxes. And there are preventive cat tablets for this…
So, does owning a cat make you prone to schizophrenia?
Here’s the truth: Although some studies have been done, none have yielded conclusive results. The current consensus is that there is a definite correlation between cats and schizophrenia, but it is unlikely that animals are a causal factor in the development of the disorder. Basically cats probably won’t actually cause a person to develop schizophrenia…
Continue living happily with your kitties… Because believe me, we are more likely to have a traffic accident when we go out…

Source:Bitannica

Science and Truth

Also Read:  Now that we are all sniffling or have the flu: 'Eating chicken soup gives you extra vitamins' | Healthy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News