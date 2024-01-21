Do I have to get vaccinated against COVID? Everything you need to know about booster doses

#vaccinated #COVID #booster #doses

Under 50 years of age and without any type of comorbidity: one booster dose per year (complete initial schedule)

The sudden rise in COVID cases, especially in the north of the country, has raised doubts among the population about their state of protection against the virus four years after its global appearance.

The epidemiological situation in northern Argentina worries health authorities, with increases in COVID and dengue cases during the first two weeks of the year.

“The Ministry of Health of the Nation recalled that “it is important that all people from 6 months of age have a primary regimen and at least one booster applied in the last 6 months.”

Under 50 years of age and without any type of comorbidity: one booster dose per year (complete initial schedule) is required.

Children under 50 years of age with comorbidities or health personnel or personnel who fulfill strategic functions: a booster dose should be applied after 6 months and then once a year (complete initial schedule).

People over 50 years of age, immunocompromised and pregnant people: a booster dose corresponds every 6 months (complete initial schedule).

The national health portfolio informed the population that the vaccine is available in vaccination centers, health centers and public hospitals throughout the country. And he left a link for people to consult the closest place in their jurisdiction.

And he recalled that the COVID-19 vaccine can be applied together with the vaccines on the National Calendar. That is why he asked to bring the vaccination card so that the authorities can verify which vaccines were applied and which were not, in order to complete it.

Health personnel are ready to vaccinate thousands of Argentines who need it (EFE/Enrique García Medina)

In the statement, Health asked that people continue with the frequency according to the following recommendations:

High risk of severe COVID-19: people 50 years of age or older, pregnant people and immunocompromised people from 6 months of age. A booster dose will be applied six (6) months after the last dose applied and then continue with the same frequency (every 6 months).

Intermediate risk of severe COVID-19 or high occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2: people under 50 years of age with non-immunosuppressive comorbidities (chronic diseases, obesity), health personnel and strategic personnel. Booster dose 6 months after the last dose given and then continue annually.

Low risk of severe COVID-19: people between 6 months and 49 years inclusive without comorbidities. Booster dose twelve (12) months after the last dose applied and then continue annually. These boosters are necessary to sustain protection and prevent the development of severe forms of the disease.

The Government of the City of Buenos Aires provided information about the vaccines that are being applied in the City received by the National Government.

“The vaccines that we are applying in the City, received by the National Government, are: Moderna Bivalent, of origin in the United States. Regarding the vaccination modality, it can be used both for primary schemes and for the corresponding reinforcements,” he said.

And he clarified: “All people who are required to apply any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must make an appointment according to the campaign to which they belong or approach the Hospital and Cesac Vaccination Centers due to spontaneous demand. If you or the person who is vaccinated has never registered in CABA, you must fill out the corresponding form before taking your turn.”

Intermediate risk of severe COVID-19 or high occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2: people under 50 years of age (EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/File)

He also reported that boys and girls under 13 years of age must be in the company of a person over 18 years of age to be able to access the vaccination. And that the pediatric COVID-19 vaccination appointments (6 months to 2 years inclusive) are taken at the Gutiérrez Hospital and the Pedro de Elizalde Hospital, which are exclusively for pediatrics.

“If you or the person being vaccinated suffers from severe allergies or a history of glottis edema or anaphylaxis, follow the instructions before attending the shift, and remember to choose a hospital,” clarified the official information from the Buenos Aires Government.

The GCBA also reported that until January 31, the Mobile Health Unit (USM) is carrying out the summer operation. On this occasion it was located in the Islamic Center (Av. Int. Bullrich 55, Palermo), and offers its services from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. So far, 8,176 benefits have already been provided to the residents who came to the place. The only requirement is to bring your ID.

“The vaccines that we are applying in the City, received by the National Government, are: Moderna Bivalent, of origin in the United States,” said the Buenos Aires government

Meanwhile, the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires, through the Ministry of Health, left a link to find the vaccination center closest to each home. The recommendations for application deadlines are those established by the National Health authorities.