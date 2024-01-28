Do jeans need to be washed often? The answer from the head of Levi’s is surprising

#jeans #washed #answer #Levis #surprising

Levi’s (Levi Strauss & Co.) is currently headed by Chip Bergh. The company’s revenue for 2023 was $6.2 billion, and net income was almost $250 million. The manufacturer’s product range mainly includes jeans and cotton clothing. So you can say that few people know jeans as well as Levi’s.

Journalists from CNBC asked the head of a giant brand about washing jeans. Bergh was previously famous for saying that this type of trousers did not need to be washed at all. “I never said not to wash jeans,” the businessman explained in an interview, while admitting that he never puts jeans in the washing machine. Why?

Bergh claims that washing jeans in a washing machine is unecological and impractical. The brand’s director noted that the denim industry uses a lot of water during clothing production, but how often consumers wash their clothes also plays an important role in terms of raw material consumption.

The head of Levi’s admits that he knows about various practices related to the beloved pants. Some people wash their jeans even after wearing them once, while others throw them into the washing machine after a few times. However, there are people who love “dirty”, wrinkled and unwashed jeans.

Sustainability experts agree that washing clothes too often is not beneficial in terms of water consumption and the release of microplastics into the environment.

There is still a lively discussion on the Internet about how often to wash clothes to keep them hygienic. It is worth considering washing your jeans infrequently and using the idea of ​​the director of Levi’s, which involves wiping the dirt with a wet cloth or “bathing” the jeans in the shower.

In the 19th century, the legendary Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis received a patent for the production of jeans. First, they were used primarily for work. Then they became an icon of modern fashion. This type of trousers have been worn all over the world for about 150 years and have gained countless fans.

Jeans lovers have different preferences not only regarding cuts. There has been a debate for years about whether jeans should be washed. Some say that they should be thrown into the washing machine like other clothes.

Another popular opinion is that jeans fit better when they are not washed at all or only washed in cold water from time to time. Yet another trick is to freeze your pants in the freezer, which kills bacteria, but still keeps the jeans fit well.

The strategy of the head of Levi’s seems to be the perfect “golden mean”. In extreme cases, they can be washed, but for everyday dirt it is best to simply wipe them off with a damp cloth.