“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.

The weather today Saturday, January 20, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From deception in the high temperatures we are witnessing today, which coincides with the 11th night of the month. brick Pointing out that the country will be affected by sharp and rapid fluctuations starting next Monday, January 22.

And he bears witness the weather Today, it will be warm in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, and it will be hot in southern Sinai and southern Upper Egypt.

Meteorologists stressed the need to wear winter clothing throughout the day, because as soon as the sun sets, it turns dark the weather Very cold all over.

Today’s weather is expected to witness a slight increase in… Temperatures The maximum expected for the regions of the Republic, with Greater Cairo and Lower Egypt recording 24 degrees Celsius, while the northern coasts are 24 degrees Celsius, and South Sinai Governorate is recording 25 degrees Celsius, while North Upper Egypt is recording 24 degrees Celsius, and the rise in South Upper Egypt is 27 degrees Celsius.

Weather condition today, Saturday:

Maps revealed the weather Water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt, which may sometimes be dense in some areas.

Meteorology described the phenomenon as “dangerous,” because it leads to reduced and no visibility at times, stressing the need to be careful, leave safe distances between cars, and turn on headlights while driving.

Bahrain case:

As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from one to one and a half metres, and surface winds being southwesterly to southeasterly.

As for the condition of the Red Sea, it is light to moderate, the wave height is one to one and a half metres, and the surface winds are northwesterly.

A statement of the expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt:

Great Minor

Cairo 24 14

6 October 23 12

Banha 24 14

Damanhour 23 12

Wadi El-Natroun 24 13

Kafr El-Sheikh 24 13

Mansoura 24 13

Zagazig 23 12

Shebin El-Kom 24 13

Tanta 24 12

Damietta 23 13

Port Said 23 13

Ismailia 25 12

Suez 24 11

Arish 24 10

Rafah 23 10

Ras Sidr 24 12

Palm 22 05

Catherine 20 03

Phase 24 13

Taba 23 13

Sharm El Sheikh 27 17

Alexandria 24 14

New Alamein 23 13

Matrouh 24 12

Salloum 24 10

Siwa 24 08

Ras Gharib 25 15

Hurghada 26 16

Safaga 25 15

Marsa Alam 26 16

Shlatin 27 16

Halayeb 24 18

Abu Ramad 26 17

Ras Hadrabah 25 18

Fayoum 24 08

Beni Suef 24 08

Minya 24 07

Assiut 24 09

Sohag 25 09

Qena 26 10

Luxor 27 10

Aswan 27 11

New Valley 25 06

Abu Simbel 26 10