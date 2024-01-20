“Do not be safe from the treachery of a brick.” Meteorology warns of the weather today, Saturday: a “dangerous” weather phenomenon.

#safe #treachery #brick #Meteorology #warns #weather #today #Saturday #dangerous #weather #phenomenon
The weather today Saturday, January 20, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From deception in the high temperatures we are witnessing today, which coincides with the 11th night of the month. brick Pointing out that the country will be affected by sharp and rapid fluctuations starting next Monday, January 22.
And he bears witness the weather Today, it will be warm in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, and it will be hot in southern Sinai and southern Upper Egypt.
Meteorologists stressed the need to wear winter clothing throughout the day, because as soon as the sun sets, it turns dark the weather Very cold all over.
Today’s weather is expected to witness a slight increase in… Temperatures The maximum expected for the regions of the Republic, with Greater Cairo and Lower Egypt recording 24 degrees Celsius, while the northern coasts are 24 degrees Celsius, and South Sinai Governorate is recording 25 degrees Celsius, while North Upper Egypt is recording 24 degrees Celsius, and the rise in South Upper Egypt is 27 degrees Celsius.
Weather condition today, Saturday:
Maps revealed the weather Water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt, which may sometimes be dense in some areas.
Meteorology described the phenomenon as “dangerous,” because it leads to reduced and no visibility at times, stressing the need to be careful, leave safe distances between cars, and turn on headlights while driving.
Bahrain case:
As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from one to one and a half metres, and surface winds being southwesterly to southeasterly.
As for the condition of the Red Sea, it is light to moderate, the wave height is one to one and a half metres, and the surface winds are northwesterly.
A statement of the expected temperatures today in the governorates and cities of Egypt:
Great Minor
Cairo 24 14
6 October 23 12
Banha 24 14
Damanhour 23 12
Wadi El-Natroun 24 13
Kafr El-Sheikh 24 13
Mansoura 24 13
Zagazig 23 12
Shebin El-Kom 24 13
Tanta 24 12
Damietta 23 13
Port Said 23 13
Ismailia 25 12
Suez 24 11
Arish 24 10
Rafah 23 10
Ras Sidr 24 12
Palm 22 05
Catherine 20 03
Phase 24 13
Taba 23 13
Sharm El Sheikh 27 17
Alexandria 24 14
New Alamein 23 13
Matrouh 24 12
Salloum 24 10
Siwa 24 08
Ras Gharib 25 15
Hurghada 26 16
Safaga 25 15
Marsa Alam 26 16
Shlatin 27 16
Halayeb 24 18
Abu Ramad 26 17
Ras Hadrabah 25 18
Fayoum 24 08
Beni Suef 24 08
Minya 24 07
Assiut 24 09
Sohag 25 09
Qena 26 10
Luxor 27 10
Aswan 27 11
New Valley 25 06
Abu Simbel 26 10