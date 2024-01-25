Do not remove the Lenin monument in Stockholm

#remove #Lenin #monument #Stockholm

Leninmonumentet outside Moderna museet i Stockholm

Outside the Modern Museum in Stockholm there is a monument to the Soviet dictator Lenin. Surely it feels strange? Outrageous? in view of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Olof Kleberg, former editor-in-chief of Västerbottens-Kuriren and a man I respect greatly, demands in an article in Dagens Nyheter that the monument be removed. It is easy to understand his argument. Lenin organized a coup against Russia’s first democratic government and founded the Soviet Union, a murderous gangster state responsible for the deaths of millions.

Sculptor Björn Lövin’s artwork consists of a street stump and a piece of tram rail, a reminder of Lenin’s hasty visit to Stockholm in 1917 on his way home from exile in Switzerland to carry out his coup d’état.

For a few years then there was a lot of attention around the American debate about statues of old Confederate generals, men who fought for slavery and the collapse of the United States.

In Europe, we have considerably more experience with statue demolitions and renaming of cities, streets and entire countries.

In addition to holding world records for war and genocide, Europe holds the world record for rewriting history. Vilnius’ beautiful parade street is named Gedimino prospecta after a grand duke in the 14th century. The street has also been successively called Sventojo Jurgio, Ulica Mieckiewicza, Adolf Hitler-strasse, Stalino prospektas, Lenino prospektas.

The name changes are not significant in a continent characterized by war, border changes and genocide. It is Stockholm that is remarkable. Our fantastic innocence can be illustrated by the Modern Museum’s Lenin Monument, which is not a tribute but rather a fragment of the past, a fragment of the moment when world history came to visit.

Olof Kleberg is not so short-sighted as to request that the monument be destroyed. He wants it moved to a less prominent place.

That’s good.

The modern museum is located on Skeppsholmen. We’ve had debates about artwork being moved there before. The world-famous artists Niki de Saint Phalle and Jean Tinguely donated their fantastic sculpture group Paradise to the Modern Museum in 1971. The statues were placed at the bridge abutment on Skeppsholmen and were the first to meet visitors.

A conservative action group called for the statues to be moved so that they were not seen as much. They were too colorful, they broke with the surrounding architecture. In 1986, the Paradise was relocated further into the islet at the height of the entrance to the museum.

Now there is a petition calling for the statues to be moved back to the bridge abutment.

Art always reflects its time because nothing can exist outside of time.

The state of Czechoslovakia was formed after the First World War in 1918. Tomas Masaryk was its founder and first president. Czechoslovakia was dismembered by Nazi Germany in 1939, resurrected in 1945, occupied by the Soviet Union in 1968, became free in 1989, split into the two states of the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.

In the Czech town of Holesov, a statue of Tomas Masaryk has been erected and removed five times depending on the political situation.

In Ukraine, thousands of Lenin statues and other communist monuments were allowed to remain after the liberation from the Soviet Union in 1991. Their presence in the landscape was a remarkable testimony of self-discipline and tolerance when considering the incredible atrocities that Ukrainians were subjected to during the Soviet era.

That tolerance of course ended with Putin’s war of aggression that began in 2014. The Ukrainians tore down or moved 2,400 communist monuments between 2015 and 2020.

In front of the art museum in Turku, Finland stood from 1977 a bust of Lenin. The work of art was a gift to Turku from the friendly city of Leningrad – now called St Petersburg again – in the former Soviet Union, a gift that Turku at the time could not refuse.

That time of adaptation is over, thank God.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the mayor of Turku decided that Lenin would be relegated to a storehouse.

These stories show what a spared country we live in. We have not been exposed to war, occupation and genocide. We do not need to move cruel reminders of our recent past to create peace and stability in society.

Nor do we need to move on to an alley Lenin may have stepped on. Art should feed imagination and thoughts, and looking at the stones and thinking about Lenin – is an excellent way to spend a day off.