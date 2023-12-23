Do sour fruits lower blood sugar? Here is the answer…

#sour #fruits #blood #sugar #answer

It has been reported that it is actually the carbohydrates in fruits that raise blood sugar.

It was underlined that the types of carbohydrates differ according to their degree of sweetness.

It was also stated that fruit acids are what make fruits sour or sweet. Lemon acid was given as an example.

It was underlined that one serving of fruits generally contains 12-14 grams of carbohydrates.

The example of a sour apple was given. It was underlined that sour apples, each weighing an average of 100 grams, contain approximately 14 grams of carbohydrates.

In other words, it was emphasized that the amount of carbohydrates does not change whether the taste of the apple is sour or sweet. It has been reported that this truth is the same no matter where in the world the apple grows.

It was emphasized that the main cause of obesity is consuming too many calories and the body storing it as fat, which will harm health.

Therefore, it was underlined that the quantity of the food we eat and its effects on our body are more important than their taste.

For example, carrots, which have a pleasant taste and are high in starch, have been reported to be banned in weight loss diets.

It is known that eating carrots for diabetics causes the disease to progress, and this is a common misconception in society.

Carrots have a low glycemic index, and a carrot added to salads has been shown to neither raise blood sugar nor make you fat.

Because it has been reported that one carrot contains an average of 7 grams of carbohydrates. It has been suggested that the point to be considered here is not to ban foods with high starch content, such as carrots, but to know how to consume them correctly.

Foods containing carbohydrates should be part of our diet, but it is recommended to pay attention to their portions.

In conclusion; It turns out that sour fruits do not lower blood sugar.