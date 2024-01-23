Do US Military Cargo Planes Bring Weapons to Israel via Türkiye?

The US military is suspected of using C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to supply weapons to Israel. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Details of two United States (US) military cargo plane flight paths raise the possibility that Washington may use military bases in Turkey to supply Israel in the war against Gaza.

A US military C-130J cargo plane, with call sign HKY130 and registration number 19-5932, flew from the US Aviano air base in Italy to Turkey’s Incirlik on November 3, 2023.

The cargo plane then took off from Turkey and landed at RAF Akrotiri on November 5, a major British military base in Cyprus.

The flight was noted by Declassified UK, the investigative site that first spotted the flight, that RAF Akrotiri had not received any flights from Incirlik in the two months prior to Israel’s bombing of Gaza, according to records.

The flight is also interesting for another reason: the original takeoff location, Aviano air base, is home to the US 31st Ammunition Squadron, which stores combat-ready supplies, personnel and equipment.

The squadron, which has hundreds of active employees, has four separate stockpiles of supplies worth $790 million.

The US has reportedly moved arms and ammunition to Israel from across Europe using RAF Akrotiri.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that more than 40 US transport planes had flown to RAF Akrotiri, carrying equipment and ammunition from US and NATO depots for Israeli troops.

Also Read:  Saudi Crown Prince Wants to Rebuild Gaza on Conditions, What is the US's Position?

