Do you drink alcohol? Here’s how it affects your sleep | Life

Most people think that if a person is not addicted to alcohol, he is beyond the negative effects of alcohol. However, a growing body of research suggests a different conclusion.

According to Medical News Today, just one drink can shorten our lives. In addition, some studies show that even moderate drinkers may be at increased risk of cancer due to alcohol consumption.

A study conducted by Finnish scientists further reinforces these grim prospects. Julia Pietilä, a researcher at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences and Engineering at Tampere University of Technology in Finland, is the first author of the paper published in JMIR Mental Health.

The study is unique in that it uses real-life information. J.Pietilä and his colleagues studied the data of 4,098 men and women aged 18-65, whose heart rate variability (HRV) was recorded under uncontrolled real-world conditions using a special device.

The researchers had access to at least two nights of sleep heart rate variability recordings: one night when the participants consumed alcohol and one night when they did not.

Even a small amount of alcohol impairs the quality of sleep

The study revealed that alcohol reduces the restorative quality of sleep. Specifically, a small alcohol content of 9.3 percent. reduced the physiological recovery normally provided by sleep.

It turned out that even just one drink worsens the quality of sleep. Moderate alcohol consumption reduced restorative sleep quality by 24 percent, and heavy alcohol consumption by as much as 39.2 percent.

These results were similar for both men and women, and alcohol consumption affected both sedentary and active people.

Study co-author Tero Myllymäki, professor at the Department of Sport Technology and Exercise Physiology at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, comments on the study’s findings: “When you are physically active or younger, it is easy, even natural, to feel invincible. But the evidence suggests that despite being young and active, you’re still susceptible to the negative effects of alcohol recovery during sleep.”

According to Psychology Today, alcohol can disrupt your circadian rhythm, which controls your sleep-wake cycle.

For this reason, people who have consumed alcohol tend to wake up more often throughout the night. Even small amounts of alcohol can cause unwanted sleep side effects, such as insomnia, waking up to use the bathroom, sleepwalking or eating during sleep, sleep apnea, or other breathing problems during sleep.

Drinking alcohol within three hours of bedtime can suppress REM sleep, which is critical for preventing fatigue, waking up refreshed, and enhancing creativity and memory. Women should be especially careful: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women can have higher blood alcohol levels than men after consuming the same amount of alcohol, and the effects of alcohol “occur more quickly and last longer” in women. As a result, women are more susceptible to the long-term negative effects of alcohol and any sleep-related problems.

