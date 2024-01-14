Do you drink in bed in the evening? A sleep expert advised what works no worse than sleeping pills

#drink #bed #evening #sleep #expert #advised #works #worse #sleeping #pills

All these efforts are sure to benefit your health in both the long and short term. However, according to experts, in order to realize your ambitions, you should start by improving the quality of your sleep. Getting enough rest improves your mood and gives you more energy, all of which help you achieve your dreams and goals faster.

Quality sleep will only be achieved if you experience all four phases of sleep continuously 4-6 times a night. Since one cycle lasts about 90 minutes, most people need about seven or eight hours of sleep.

But there is good news – you can train your brain to rest properly. Here are five science-backed ways to help you sleep better.

Create a sleep schedule and stick to it

Experts advise to set a clear wake-up time, which you should follow not only on weekdays, but also on weekends, during holidays and even after a very poor sleep. Clinical psychologist and sleep expert Michael Grandner said that if the time you go to bed and when you get up is constantly changing, your sleep rhythm is disrupted and your body no longer knows how to respond to it.

“The brain likes regular and predictable things,” said Grandner, who directs the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona and the Sleep Medicine Clinic at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson.

The specialist explained: “If you wake up at the same time every day and start your morning with light exercise, you will immediately set the rhythm of your day, feel more energetic and happy.”

Avoid certain foods and drinks

Don’t drink alcohol to calm down or fall asleep faster. Although alcohol can help you fall asleep more easily, it “imprisons” you in the stages of light sleep. In order for our bodies to rest and repair, we need three stages of sleep: light sleep, REM (dream stage) and deep sleep.

You should also avoid caffeinated products after lunch, avoid fatty or spicy food, as it can cause heartburn or other digestive disorders.

Improve your sleep hygiene

There are even more ways you can train your brain to fall asleep and stay asleep for a long time. You should start by eliminating blue light and noise, relaxing in a hot bath or doing yoga exercises, lowering the air temperature in your bedroom, and distancing yourself from any electronic devices.

Research shows that we rest better in a cool space – the best air temperature for sleep is between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Blue and other LED light emitted by computer, phone and TV screens interfere with the production of melatonin, our body’s sleep hormone.

The bedroom is only for sleeping

Finally, your bed should only be for sleep and sex. While it’s common for most of us to work or play with our kids in bed, this doesn’t teach our brains to think of the bedroom as just a place to rest.

The most important tip

Mr. Grandner revealed another secret that he says is just as effective as prescription sleeping pills: “The best advice you should share with others is, ‘Get up.’ Don’t stay in bed if you’re awake.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s just the beginning of the night or the middle of it, if you can’t fall asleep for 20-30 minutes, get up,” said M. Grandner. – Maybe in five minutes you will feel sleepy again, maybe it will take you an hour. In any case, don’t spend this time lying in bed.”

Why is this so important? Lying in bed after waking up can create an association in your brain that can develop into chronic insomnia, Grandner warned. Instead of being a peaceful place where you fall asleep, your bed becomes an anxious place where you can’t seem to stop tossing and turning and eventually have to get up tired.

“It may seem silly, but if you are often in bed when you are awake, this place for your brain starts to be no different from, for example, a dentist’s chair,” the specialist testified. – Your bed should be like your favorite restaurant, where you start to feel hungry as soon as you enter, even if you have eaten recently.

If you are unable to fall asleep even after all these tips, you should contact a specialist who will determine if your insomnia problems are not related to sleep apnea or other serious sleep disorders.

