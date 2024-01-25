Do you have a contactless bank card? GNR warns of care to be taken…

Nowadays, it is increasingly common to use cards with contactless technology. Although they are quite practical, as it is not necessary to enter a PIN for low-value payments, it is also important to take some care. Know the GNR warnings.

Contactless cards are payment cards with touch-reading technology. These cards allow you to make payments without having to enter your PIN: to do so, simply bring the card closer (normally less than 4 centimeters away) to an automatic payment terminal (TPA).

Care to be taken with contactless cards

According to a post by GNR Guarda on social media, you are warned about some precautions to take with cards with a contactless option. According to the GNR, it must…

  • Always know where your card is
  • Keep the card in your wallet among other cards
  • Preferably store the card in wallets/purses with an anti-RFID system or similar
  • Avoid repeating the operation, with the exception of a message that may appear on the TPA reader saying that the payment attempt was canceled or unsuccessful
  • Always ask for proof of payment
  • Never give the card to the merchant, but if this happens, make sure you don’t lose sight of it.
  • If, at a certain point, you realize that the data contained there has been misuse, or even suspect that it has been falsified, immediately contact the card issuing entity.

Cards with contactless technology can also be used to make payments without using this technology, including at TPAs ​​that are not prepared to process contactless payments. To do this, you will have to insert the card into the TPA and, to validate the operation, you will have to enter the card’s PIN.

