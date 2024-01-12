Do you have a pet? You will love this AI invention – SMARTmania.cz

#pet #love #invention #SMARTmania.cz

Invoxia brought a smart AI pet device to CES

It can track health features, but thanks to GPS, it can also be found if it wanders off

Unfortunately, in addition to the purchase price, you also have to pay a monthly subscription

Pets such as dogs and cats are an integral part of our daily lives. Many of us cannot imagine life without our four-legged pets, and we see them more as full-fledged members of the family than as animals. This is also related to our concern for their health – unlike people, dogs and cats can only communicate with difficulty when they have a health problem. The company Invoxia wants to help with this, which at the CES in Las Vegas presented the Minitailz Smart Pet Tracker, a wearable electronics for animals that monitors their health with the help of AI.

Keep your pet under more control

Minitailz is a universal tracking and wellness device for pets that can measure respiratory rate and heart function and alert owners to potential health issues. Invoxia says the Minitailz device can track anomalies in pet behavior that may indicate a problem.

A smart device from Invoxia wants to free you from worrying about the health of your pets

At the same time, he can distinguish between walking, running, scratching, eating and drinking, barking and resting. In addition to collecting heart health information that is said to be 97 to 99% accurate, the Minitailz device can detect atrial fibrillation in animals. Detailed health reports are available in the app, so you always have all the data at your fingertips.

The application is quite clear

The built-in SIM card with GPS technology allows you to monitor daily activities and, if necessary, locate your pet if it wanders off. Geofencing features are also available, so the pet owner can be alerted if the pet wanders outside the designated boundaries. Minitailz measures approximately 6 centimeters in length, 3 centimeters in height and is approximately 2.2 centimeters thick.

It can be attached to an existing collar for dogs or cats. The version of Minitailz for dogs is already available on the manufacturer’s website, the model for cats will be launched in March 2024. The price of both versions is 99 dollars (approx. 8.30 dollars per month (approx. 230 CZK with tax).

