Do you have Covid-19? See how long the virus transmits and stays in the patient’s body

The cases of Covid-19 follow in uptrend, in Pernambuco. According to figures from State Department of Health (SES-PE), the State reached the seventh consecutive week of increasing cases. There were 2,404 diagnoses of the disease in epidemiological week 50 of the year, a period from December 10th to 16th. Regarding week 49 (December 3rd to 9th), the increase was more than 60%.

Even four years after the emergence of the pandemic that killed millions of people around the worldthe population still has doubts about the concepts of the disease, which can affect patients from mild to very serious stages.

To talk about the issues surrounding respiratory disease, the report from Pernambuco Leaf consulted experts on the subject who have been dealing with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. They answer questions about transmission timewhich permanence of the virus in the patient’s body and other questions related to the subject. Some opinions differ on the topic.

Infectious disease specialists Filipe Prohaska, who is head of infectious disease screening at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (HUOC), and Demetrius Montenegro, who works in the same hospital unit and at Real Hospital Português, were interviewed.

The symptoms of Covid-19 remain the same: nasal congestion, loss of smell or taste e secretion. Viral complications are pneumonia and sinusitis.

The coronavirus incubation period (interval between the date of contact with the coronavirus and the onset of symptoms) is four to seven days, after infection, and its transmissibility is variable, depending on the patient’s disseminological status. he has.

How long does the virus stay in the body?

If the patient is asymptomatic, they may have the virus in their body for five to seven days, according to Prohaska. If you have mild symptoms, the transmission time will be ten days. Immunosuppressed people can transmit Covid for up to 20 days.

“Just because the patient is a carrier of the virus and does not present symptoms, it does not necessarily mean that he cannot transmit it. The chance of transmitting it is lower, because the viral load will also be lower. Those people who have few symptoms have low load of the virus. This means that transmissibility tends to be lower. It is necessary to know the patient’s profile and immunological status in order to know exactly how long the viral transmission will take”, he explained.

Demetrius Montenegro explains that, in fact, there is a base transmission time for the different cases of disease infection. According to him, fragments of the virus may remain in the patient’s body.

“With a more serious condition that requires oxygen and intubation, we consider the risk of transmission to be up to 14 days. In an immunosuppressed person, this virus can be transmissible in up to 20 days. The isolation time will greatly depend on the patient’s situation . In immunosuppressed people, the virus can go into latency, which is when it remains hidden, and can reactivate. This is a slightly rarer case, it is not common. The person can test positive in a test and not be infected. It could just be a fragment of the virus in the body that has no potential for contamination to other people”, he says.

Testing and isolation

Felipe Prohaska states that there is no limitation on testing for Covid-19 by health plans. He argues that symptomatic patients need to do as many tests as necessary, regardless of the time and says that there is no longer a need to do tests to collect material to detect whether the virus has been controlled in the patient.

For Prohaska, social isolation may no longer be necessary, depending on the symptoms the person presents.

“Today, these patients who do not present symptoms, they do not necessarily need social isolation. In some situations, such as high-risk patients who interact with them, we suggest avoiding contact for five to seven days, because these are people who can develop severe forms of the disease. As for the others, Anvisa [Agência de Vigilância Sanitária] establishes ten days for those who are symptomatic, 20 days for those who are symptomatic and immunosuppressed”, he said.

Demetrius also believes that isolation depends on the patient’s case. However, if there are no symptoms on the fifth day and the test is negative, the person can return to normal activities. As health plans, according to him, present difficulties in relation to exams, there is a period of time that can be considered sufficient for the patient to remain in prison.

“Normally, after seven days, the person doesn’t even need to be tested, after that time they can leave isolation. It’s different from someone who needs to be hospitalized and, for reasons of greater severity, they need to stay until the 10th or 14th day, depending on whether they need it. oxygen or not. If you are an immunosuppressed person, you can stay until the 20th day”, added the specialist.

Post-isolation care

Once cured of the disease, the patient needs to take care to eliminate contact with the virus. According to Prohaska, it is recommended that he take precautions, such as washing and sanitizing the environment in which he was isolated, as the virus may still be present there.

Montenegro also agrees with the statement, especially if the person shares a room with someone. You need to be extra careful not to infect someone else.

“If you’ve come out of isolation, change all the bedding, wipe with detergent, clean the furniture and that’s it, that’s it. You don’t need anything more specific than a conventional cleaning with furniture and floor cleaning”, he highlights.

Back to work

For those who work, Dr. Prohaska explains that there is no need to present a medical certificate to return to work activities after recovery. According to him, it is necessary to strictly respect the social isolation time proposed to the person.

Infectious disease specialist Demetrius says that the certificate itself is valid for seven days, but companies may need to be more careful.

“It may be that some companies require this certificate, but this will largely depend on each firm’s policy”, he concluded.

The Ministry of Health recommends that the main preventive measure against severe forms of Covid-19 is the vaccine. The vaccination campaign began in January 2021. Depending on the epidemiological scenario of the States or municipalities, local authorities must define whether it is necessary to recommend collective measures, such as physical distancing and the use of masks.

Combined with the vaccination strategy, non-pharmacological measures constitute other forms of prevention and control of Covid-19, such as: physical distancing, respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, use of masks, cleaning and disinfection of environments, isolation of suspected and confirmed cases .

What is respiratory etiquette?

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your forearm, and never with your hands, when coughing or sneezing;

Properly dispose of the used tissue;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. If you touch it, always clean your hands;

Maintain a minimum distance of about one meter from anyone coughing or sneezing;

Avoid physical contact with people with flu-like symptoms, regardless of wearing a mask;

Do not share personal objects without adequate hygiene.

