Do you have iOS 17.3? Be sure to turn on this function first – SMARTmania.cz

#iOS #turn #function #SMARTmania.cz

iOS 17.3 brings only a few really big news

However, one of them is the protection of stolen devices

We recommend turning on this function, it may come in handy at the least pleasant moment

Monday evening saw the official release of the public version of iOS 17.3. The long-awaited update brings several partial novelties, such as shared playlists in Apple Music, but also one very important security feature. It’s called Stolen Device Protection, and we advise you only: be sure to turn it on.

Security in iOS 17.3

The feature was already available in the public and developer beta versions, but we haven’t looked into it in detail yet. Apple reportedly introduced this special protection due to the increased frequency of iPhone theft cases. Criminals looked for the victim in public places (for example, in a bar), observed the access code to unlock the display and then, even in this way, simply stole important data from the phone, or even worse, money from a bank account.

Don’t overlook

Are you worried about your iPhone being stolen? Turn on this feature, it will take 5 seconds

Apple came up with the Stolen Device Protection function for that account. What does this mean in practice? As soon as the iPhone is outside a known location (most often home or work), it locks the screen with a higher level of security. This means that it will not be enough to know the access code, but you will also need to prove yourself with biometrics (Face ID or Touch ID).

How to turn on the protection of stolen devices?

At the same time, it will not be possible to make fundamental changes to security settings on an iPhone locked in this way. For example, an unauthorized person will not have a chance to deactivate Face ID and change the access code for unlocking the mobile in a short sequence. You can activate the function very easily:

On an iPhone running iOS 17.3, go to Settings

Select Face ID and passcode or Touch ID and passcode

Enter your PIN code to unlock your phone

Find the Stolen Device Protection feature and tap “Turn on protection”

Apple further notes that “to turn on Stolen Device Protection, you must use two-factor authentication for your Apple ID and set or enable the following on iPhone: device password; Face ID or Touch ID; Find and Points of Interest (location services)” application.

This is a more or less passive setting on the phone that will not affect the operation of your device during normal operation. However, if your iPhone does happen to be stolen, you’ll definitely be glad you turned this feature on to reduce the risk of having your phone’s key data stolen.

Author of the article

Jakub Fischer

Journalist, fan of modern technology, summer months and Asian food. I like Lynch movies, Pollock paintings, french house and Arsenal football club. In my spare time, I play PlayStation and go jogging.