Do you have this Garmin watch? Update brings a sleep coach!

Garmin has added a new feature to older Forerunner watches

Sleep Coach tells you exactly how long you should sleep in a minute

The new feature is currently only available in the beta version

Watches Garmin Forerunner 955 a Forerunner 965 received a new update that brings the feature Garmin Sleep Coach. The company hasn’t officially talked about it yet, nor has it provided us with a full list of new features, but those who signed up for the beta program already have it available. This is a very useful gadget that Garmin collaborated with Firstbeat Analytics on. If you like to record any kind of data, you will definitely appreciate it.

Sleep Coach takes into account several factors such as age, your physical activity, previous sleep, but also perhaps HRV and based on them informs you about how many hours of sleep are ideal for your body. At the moment, the novelty is available in version 18.12, in addition, watch owners have noticed other minor changes, such as the modification of some widgets or the improvement of the display touch, as well as the Wi-Fi update from 28.05 to 28.09. Unfortunately, everything is not rosy – there is no tool in the beta ClimbProwhich is quite essential for hikers.

If you want access to the latest update, you’ll need to sign up for the beta program, otherwise there’s nothing left to do but wait. In general, you shouldn’t wait too long for it.

