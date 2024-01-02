Do you have to get used to the presence of mosquitoes in winter?

#presence #mosquitoes #winter

We associate them with hot summer nights, when hugged in the sheets, their buzzing prevents us from falling asleep. With the arrival of milder temperatures, if we say goodbye to drinks on the terrace and barbecues, it is without regret that we find peaceful nights without mosquitoes.

In Europe, several species of mosquitoes are prevalent, whose modes of survival and perpetuation of the species vary during the winter. First there are the modestus culex mosquitoes, the most common in our regions, which wait until spring to lay eggs, as entomologist Fabrice Chandre explains to Actu.fr: “When temperatures cool, females do not lay eggs. They take shelter in cellars or caves to hibernate.” Conversely, the tiger mosquito, a species from Asia, does not survive the winter, the females lay eggs before dying, “The eggs are somehow programmed to hatch when day length increases.” Faced with the consequences of global warming and its milder winters, the two species of mosquitoes could well lay eggs without seasonal interruption. Questioned on the subject by Sudinfo, Arnold van Vliet, biologist at the university of Wageningen in the Netherlands declares without appeal: “We have to get used to these insects being active all year round”.

Increased disease transmission

Beyond the discomfort of itching, it’s “the risk of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes [qui] also increases”, worries Arnold van Vliet. For the modestus culex mosquito, this is an increased risk of annual presence of conditions such as West Nile fever, an avian disease already on the increase. “Mosquito vectors become infected by biting infected birds. They can contaminate, through bites, humans and domestic herbivores such as horses. The infection passes most of the time. In 20% of cases, the disease presents itself in the form of a flu-like syndrome with fever, headache, body aches. In much rarer cases (approximately one case in 150), the disease presents in a severe neurological form (aseptic meningitis, meningo- encephalitis, acute flaccid paralysis, Guillain Barré syndrome) mainly described in weakened subjects”reports the French Ministry of Health.

The tiger mosquito, particularly feared by health services, can carry viruses such as chikungunya, dengue and zika. “Previously limited to tropical areas, the tiger mosquito is now present in our regions and seems capable of surviving Belgian winters. Without treatment, dengue can be fatal.warns the Dutch biologist.

How to protect yourself from it?

With 800,000 deaths caused each year worldwide, the mosquito is the most dangerous animal for humans. Their proliferation is difficult to stem, but a few measures can still keep them away, such as removing stagnant water points near homes, this is where the larvae develop. The proof is that the most common place to encounter mosquitoes in winter is the metro: “This phenomenon is very well documented on the London Underground, where mosquitoes have adapted to the subway corridors and no longer come out. They have taken a different evolutionary trajectory from those living in the open air. They have access to water, there is a regular human presence to feed themselves. They have everything to be happy and reproduce,” reports entomologist Frédéric Simard to France Info.

To avoid being bitten, the advice is often already known but not always foolproof: install a mosquito net around your bed, wear repellents or even avoid outdoor activities at times when mosquitoes are most active.