Do you have unused apps on your phone? Be warned, they can still spy on you! Here’s how to prevent it

BRATISLAVA – Most people can no longer imagine functioning without a mobile phone. Since they are no longer just for making phone calls and sending SMS and we can download various applications or games to them, in some time we will accumulate quite a decent number. However, security experts warn that apps on your phone are tracking and collecting your data, even those you don’t use. But don’t worry, it can be solved in a simple way.

Think about it. You probably have ten, twenty, or even thirty apps on your phone, and it’s possible that you don’t use many of them at all. Security giant Kaspersky has warned that if you have apps on your phone that you don’t use regularly, they could still be collecting data about you… Yes, even when you’re not using them. The LadBible portal informs about it.

The international company that develops protection software has therefore urged users to delete their old applications. “You probably have apps on your smartphone that you haven’t used in over a year. Or maybe even the ones you’ve never opened. They take up your device’s memory, but they can also slowly drain your data and battery.” Kaspersky reports. But more importantly, she says, they slow down your phone’s performance and continue to collect data about your smartphone – and therefore about you.

A simple trick

If you’re concerned about the news of your data being shared, Kaspersky has come up with a simple solution it calls the “one day rule” to help you get rid of unused apps on your phone. The rule involves simply deleting one unused app a day, which an expert says can significantly improve your phone’s efficiency and free up storage space. This will help you manage how your data is used and prevent its collection.

If the app is pre-installed on your phone and cannot be completely removed, you can still disable it from running in the background.