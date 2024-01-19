Do you intend to be vegetarian? This is how this nutritional process begins healthily

#intend #vegetarian #nutritional #process #begins #healthily

18/01/2024

Starting a vegetarian diet is a life change that involves cultural and health challenges, both physical and mental. A body that has consumed meat all its life is already accustomed to this diet and when it stops there could be changes in the skin, hair, nails, energy levels and even cognitive changes such as memory, attention, the ability to making decisions, weight and body measurements.

According to nutritionist Ana María Yepes, an expert in plant-based nutrition, we must be attentive to these changes. Current figures, given by Statista, say that currently 22% of the world’s population follows a vegetarian diet, followed by 13.4% vegan.

And remember that plant-based diet options vary: there are lacto-ovo vegetarian ones in which plant foods, dairy products and eggs are consumed; the semi-vegetarian or partial vegetarian, in which they consume vegetables, chicken, fish and dairy products and eggs. Does not include red meat.

There is also the pescetarian, which are vegetables and seafood; the vegan, which is one in which no food of animal origin is consumed (no dairy products or eggs) and the flexitarian, in which the consumption of meat is significantly reduced, but from time to time, it is consumed in social situations.

According to Laura Vanessa López, nutritionist at Amarsé Nutrición (@amarse_nutricion), adequate accompaniment when starting a diet of this type brings positive effects such as increased energy, greater emotional satisfaction, better intestinal function and a decrease in factors associated with cardiovascular diseases.

However, when this does not occur “there may be variation in weight with a tendency to decrease, alterations in the microbiota such as increased production of flatulence, emotional dysregulation, hormonal alterations such as acne, amenorrhea, anemia, headache, loss of hair and nails.”

So, how to start the path towards a vegetarian diet in a responsible and healthy way? This answer is not linear for everyone.

Despite this, there are certain general notions that can be transmitted to people who wish to start the diet, which is not only that, but also a lifestyle and a political position, if one decides to take it thinking mainly about animal health. . Although there are other reasons such as religious, spiritual or even human health.

And, according to Sindy Marcela Taborda, a dietitian nutritionist at the University of Antioquia and a specialist in Plant-Based Nutrition at the University of Rosario, it is important that the person is clear about the reason why they want to be vegetarian and that they are open to exploring new recipes in the kitchen, with the help of professional accompaniment.

A gradual change?

For nutritionist Yepes, there is no concrete answer. It can be done abruptly or gradually, it all depends on the person. “There is no indication. Most of the time it doesn’t happen that way, but rather it is done gradually. Eggs and dairy products are removed first, then certain types of meat, but it is more at the patient’s request,” adds Yepes.

On the other hand, nutritionist Sindy Marcela explains that it is important to gradually incorporate vegetables.

“Before removing products of animal origin, it is important to include a variety of foods that provide essential nutrients for good health such as legumes (lentils, beans, chickpeas and soybeans), whole grains, fruits and vegetables in their most natural form and at least a serving of nuts and seeds at each meal of the day.”

These foods are a source of protein, iron, calcium and zinc. Other options are whole grain breads, dark leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, cabbage, chard, and foods high in vitamin C to improve iron absorption such as orange, lemon, grapefruit, and grapefruit.

“We must also reduce refined foods, the consumption of sweets, snacks, fried foods, sugary drinks, sauces and fats,” says Sindy.

Health benefits

Plant-based diets, according to the sources consulted, reduce the risk of colon, breast, prostate, stomach and rectal cancer; There is a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and chronic kidney disease.

“There is also a greater tendency towards an adequate weight and a healthy body mass index (BMI) and it has positive effects on the intestinal microbiota, since it has been shown that vegetarian people have protective bacteria that are different from other diets, which reduce the risk of diseases. chronic and greater satiety also occurs,” says nutritionist Yepes.

The interesting thing is that a vegetarian diet can be incorporated even from a baby over six months old to older adults, high-performance athletes and pregnant women.

“There is no contraindication to eating a plant-based diet. For example, one might think that people with anemia or who dislike legumes, legumes, cannot be vegetarians, but it is possible. Anemia must be reversed and the intestine helped to heal so that there is better tolerance,” adds Yepes.

The question then becomes: why do some who adopt this diet return to meat after becoming ill? There are people who begin to feel weak, without energy. The answer is that there was no ideal accompaniment.

“In these cases, the macronutrients and micronutrients necessary to respond to energy requirements, metabolic and physiological needs are not provided. Furthermore, it is common for there to be an excess of consumption of foods of low nutritional quality,” says Laura Vanessa López.

The most common mistakes

There are people who, without professional help, start these vegetarian diets but they do not meet all their nutritional needs and they arrive at the clinics with incomplete diets in which they do not consume vegetables, greens or whole grains.

The nutritionist highlights that 80% of people worldwide have nutritional insufficiency. Laura Vanessa agrees with this: “People forget the importance of basic daily protein requirements and the need for sources to have variety and quality to contribute to the functioning of the brain, muscles, bones and immunity.”

And he mentions another problem and it is the increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods, refined flours, sausages that are sold as “vegetarian” or “vegan”, ignoring added sugar additives and preservatives that these foods have that are harmful to health and are not contemplated either. vitamin and mineral supplementation.

“What many people do is eliminate meat and do not look for protein sources of iron and zinc, so they continue with a diet that includes rich amounts of carbohydrates, not so healthy fats and little protein and this has consequences such as changes in weight, hair, nails, skin, and it can decompensate at an immunological level with infections,” adds Ana María Yepes.

The conclusion, after this conversation with specialists, is that it is possible to start this path, but you must do it with the help of a health professional. Don’t think that just by giving up meat, you can call yourself a vegetarian. You must learn to supplement your nutritional needs.