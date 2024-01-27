Do you know what the Portuguese dream job is? Global study reveals answer that may surprise you – Executive Digest

#Portuguese #dream #job #Global #study #reveals #answer #surprise #Executive #Digest

When we were children, we dreamed of having the most diverse professions. Medicine, law, engineering, even being an astronaut or firefighter, were the most typical. A study compiled dream professions from every country in the world, and the results may surprise you.

The study carried out by the financial services company Remitly shows that among the ten “dream” jobs are pilot, writer, dancer, YouTuber, entrepreneur, actor, influencer, programmer, singer and teacher.

Top 20 dream jobs World volume 1. Pilot 930,360 2. Writer 801,200 3. Dancer 278,720 4. Youtuber 195,070 5. Entrepreneur 178,380 6. Actor 176,180 7. Influencer 159,180 8. Programmer 125,310 9. Singer 121,430 10. Teacher 114,950 11. DJ 112,360 12. Blogger 104,600 13. Doctor 104,080 14. Teacher 91,400 15. Flight attendant 88,240 16. Firefighter 84,300 17. Judge 83,800 18. Legal professional 79,030 19. Lawyer 74,030 20. Psychologist 66.7 50

And in Portugal?

In Portugal, “when I grow up I want to be”… Firefighter. That’s right, according to the study, the profession of firefighter is one that is considered in our country as the dream profession of the Portuguese.

The most popular jobs on social media and online

The most popular jobs on social media and online Worldwide volume 1. Youtuber 195,070 2. Influencer 159,180 3. Programmer 125,310 4. Blogger 104,600 5. Vlogger 35,240

The most popular jobs in the public sector

Most Popular Public Sector Jobs Worldwide Volume 1. Teacher 114,950 2. Doctor 104,080 3. Firefighter 84,300 4. Judge 83,800 5. Police 50,470

The most popular jobs in art and culture

The Most Popular Jobs in Art and Culture Worldwide Volume 1. Writer 801,200 2. Ballerina 278,270 3. Actor 176,180 4. Singer 121,430 5. DJ 112,360

The Most Popular Jobs in Science

Most popular jobs in science Worldwide volume 1.Teacher 91,400 2. Psychologist 66,750 3. Therapist 57,960 4. Scientist 55,540 5. Life coach 33,980

The most popular jobs in sports

The most popular jobs in sport World volume 1. Football player 57,540 2. Football coach 27,100 3. Fighter 15,990 4. Basketball player 10,200 5. Boxer 7,990