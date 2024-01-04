#country #celebrate #Year

New Year 2024 has been running for 4 days. But do you know, which country will be the first and last to celebrate New Year 2024? Here comes the answer…

Time differences in various parts of the world mean that each country’s New Year’s Eve is different. Some are faster, some are slower.

The time difference can reach one hour, two hours, three hours, or even up to 24 hours in certain places in this hemisphere.

So, which regions will be the first to experience New Year’s Eve 2024 and the last in the world?

It turns out that the answer is that the city of Kiritimati in Kiribati, a country in Oceania, is the first region to welcome the new year 2024.

Kiritimati changes year from 2023 to 2024 on Sunday, December 31 2023 at 17.00 West Indonesian Time (WIB), based on the timekeeping site timeanddate.

After that, just 15 minutes later or at 17.15 WIB on the same day, the Chatham Islands (under the auspices of New Zealand) became the next area to welcome the turn of 2024.

Followed by New Zealand or New Zealand which changes year at 18.00 WIB and Fiji at 19.00 WIB.

At 20.00 WIB, most regions on the Australian Continent will also welcome 2024 first compared to other countries.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, especially the Jakarta area and its surroundings, will welcome the 2024 New Year on Monday, January 1 2024 at 00.00 WIB, one hour after China and Hong Kong which celebrate it on Sunday, December 31 2023 at 23.00 WIB.

Most Recent Location Changed Year

The last place that will welcome the New Year 2024 is Baker Island in the Central Pacific Ocean. The island, which is part of the territory of the United States, will celebrate New Year 2024 on Monday, January 1 2024 at 19.00 WIB.

Unlike previous countries which welcomed the new year 2024 on Sunday afternoon and evening, Baker Island will welcome the new year 2024 on Monday, January 1 2024 evening.

Apart from Baker Island, there are the cities of Alofi and Midway in American Samoa which will welcome the new year 2024 on the same day at 18.00 WIB.

There are also the cities of Honolulu and Raratonga in Hawaii at 17:00 WIB, Taiohae in Polynesia at 16:30 WIB, and Anchorage and Fairbanks in Polynesia at 16:00 WIB, all of which fall on Monday, January 1 2024.

This article was broadcast on CNN Indonesia.

