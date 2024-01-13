Do you mark it as ‘SOLD’? Modric explodes against the referee who scored PENALTY for Messi and Argentina (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

An unprecedented image of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been revealed, as Luka Modric exploded against referee Daniel Orsato after he scored a penalty against Argentina, which Lionel Messi ended up converting into a goal.

Messi’s World Cup was highly criticized because they claimed there was a lot of ‘referee help’ for him, in addition to the fact that penalties were present on his way to obtaining the third star.

Modric complains to the referee for marking a penalty for Messi

Through social networks, a fragment of the Netflix documentary ‘Capitanes’ went viral, which shows unpublished content from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and where we can see Luka Modric complaining with everything.

According to the material, the captain of the Croatian National Team waited for referee Daniel Orsato in the corridors of the Lusail Stadium to complain about the action that took place in the 34th minute, where a foul against Julián Álvarez ended in a penalty for Argentina.

“It’s embarrassing, it was obvious… it was obvious that you were going to do this,” Luka Modric tells referee Orsato, while walking with his teammates towards the locker room, as can be seen.

It must be remembered that in this match Argentina eliminated Croatia in the Qatar 2022 Semifinals by a score of 3-0, with Messi’s penalty goal, in addition to a double by Julián Álvarez in the 39th and 69th minutes, entering the final duel against of Mbappé’s France.

Likewise, after Croatia vs Argentina, we must remember that Modric went all out against the referee, as he commented: “It is a key moment of the match, he doesn’t give us a corner and gives us a penalty, which for me wasn’t the case, because he takes and collides with our goalkeeper. I can’t believe he gave that penalty. It’s one of the worst I know. It is a disaster”.

