Do you miss the rest of the final? This is what Maikel García says after the tangana (+video)

#rest #final #Maikel #García #tangana #video

After a first match of the final with little drama, both Cardenales de Lara and Tiburones de La Guaira came out to leave everything on the field for the second match, in which emotions also caused unfortunate events.

The main extraordinary event was the brawl that broke out in the eighth inning, after a crucial home run by Maikel García, to put the game 10-8 in favor of the Salados at that time, a hit that had many consequences.

The Royals’ big league player made several gestures that did not please the Larense team one bit, including a bat flip and that initially caused an exchange of offenses. However, from one moment to the next the situation departed from a traditional attempt and ended in a real brawl with several blows between players from both teams, therefore, it is important to question whether Maikel García can be suspended for the rest of the season. final for that action?

Although they were very unusual reactions and caused a fight as strong as the one this Wednesday, the “Sweeper” was not involved in any act of physical aggression against an opponent, therefore, the League should not suspend him for the remainder of the final (five games, if necessary).

However, the board has the last word and must take action on the matter, to prevent unsportsmanlike events from continuing to happen in the rest of the matches, without the need to remove a player for that amount of time. In the event that the League decides to suspend the right-hander (without speculating the number of days), they would take into consideration his (Maikel) expressions towards the twilight dugout.

Statements from Maikel García:

After the match, the Escualos infielder offered statements to Carlos Valmore Rodríguez, IVC journalist, who asked him about that moment of the four-corner hit.

“Enjoying it to the fullest because the fans transmit that energy to me“, initially expressed the player from La Sabana.

To that he added, “I didn’t try to provoke anyone, I just enjoyed the hit because it was at a key moment in the game, I was able to give the team the victory and we went two to zero, I think that was important. I’m not trying to offend any rival, I just got carried away by my emotions.“.

Regarding how he thinks the atmosphere will be in the next challenges, he stated that he does not know and that the Sharks will only go out and play hard, as they have already been doing.