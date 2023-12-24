Do you need to add fuel? The best thing is to go to the pump now (here are the predictions)

#add #fuel #pump #predictions

If you need to fill up, it’s best to do so now, as fuel prices are expected to rise at the beginning of this week. The increase should occur both in the case of diesel and gasoline.

Diesel is expected to become three and a half cents more expensive, while gasoline is expected to rise by around two cents at the beginning of next week.

This increase interrupts the cycle of increases that has occurred in recent weeks, with this increase being due to the rise in the price of a barrel of oil.

On Thursday, it should be noted, the price of a barrel of Brent oil for delivery in February ended on the London futures market down 0.39%, to $79.39.

Brent, which surpassed $80 during the day, gave up ground at the last minute, amid investor fears of a global decline in demand in the face of a record increase in crude oil production in the United States.

However, the market remains attentive to attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which led the oil company BP to withdraw its cargo from that route.

Read Also: Are you going to fill up? Attention, Christmas brings rising fuel prices

All News. By the Minute.

Seventh consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.

Download our free App.