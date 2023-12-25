Do you only use fabric softener for laundry? What a waste: it’s very useful in all things, that’s how

#fabric #softener #laundry #waste

Here are the many uses of fabric softener at home: the possibility of not wasting and using just one product for many household chores

Very few will not use fabric softener at home, obviously it is a product that serves – in addition to detergent – to preserve textures and fabrics. Well, there are many fragrances that can truly satisfy every preference and taste, you simply need to purchase your favorite fragrance and follow the instructions on the bottle.

But not just for clothes, fabric softener can also be used for other things, truly unthinkable but effective uses. A laundry mat is certainly an infallible method for making laundry fragrant and soft. Sometimes not you play with your imagination and you lose the possibility of using a product for many uses. Instead of buying many things that do nothing but clutter, it is possible to opt for this anti-waste strategy.

Here are the unthinkable ways to use fabric softener at home

Fabric softener is truly a fantastic product that can be used in many ways, not just the conventional one, i.e. as an additive to laundry detergent. So not just for laundry, you can use fabric softener to wash fake flowers. Yes, because they too absolutely must be sanitized from time to time. The dust that continually settles dulls this accessory, making it opaque. Just put a small cap in warm water, immerse the flowers and wash them well. Finally, while the flowers are still wet, spray a little more fabric softener.

Fabric softener and its infinite uses – biopianeta.it

This will make them smell nice. By diluting a little water with fabric softener it will be possible to perfume curtains, duvets, sofas and fake flowers. Simply pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray when necessary.

Water and fabric softener can be also used for dusting. All you need is a basin with water and fabric softener and use a microfibre or leather dusting cloth. The microfibre rag can also be used to cover the dust-catching broom. This can be used to wash wallpaper easily. Finally, the fabric softener can be added to the radiator humidifier together with the water, so you can use the fabric softener’s scent to perfume the whole house. Among the most appreciated scents are white musk, lavender, wild flowers, cherry flowers, citrus fruits, violets, jasmine.