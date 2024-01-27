Do you recognize her? The girl in the picture was born with a malformation, but she became Romania’s greatest athlete

#recognize #girl #picture #born #malformation #Romanias #greatest #athlete

Well, the little girl in the picture is none other than Nadia Comăneci. She is nicknamed the “Goddess of Montreal”, after, in 1976, she obtained the absolute Olympic title, winning three gold medals (in individual compound, beam and parallel bars), one bronze (floor) and silver with the team, at the Games Olympics from the Canadian city. She is the first gymnast in history to be awarded a 10 in a competition (seven times).

Nadia Comăneci was born on November 12, 1961 in the city of Oneşti, Bacău county. His track record includes five Olympic gold medals, two gold medals at the World Championships (WC) and nine gold medals at the European Championships (EC).

Nadia Comăneci is vice-president of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, honorary president of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation (since 1996), honorary president of the Romanian Olympic Committee (March 2002), Romanian Sports Ambassador, vice-president of the Board of Directors of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and member of Foundation of the International Gymnastics Federation.

Nadia became acquainted with gymnastics at the age of five, during kindergarten, according to the “Encyclopedia of Physical Education and Sport in Romania” (Volume II, Bucharest, 2002). She was selected by coach Marcel Duncan and registered at AS “Flacăra” Oneşti. From the age of seven, in his hometown, in the first school institution with a gymnastics program in our country (where the National Gymnastics Center will also operate, a unit that will bear his name), he trained, first, under the guidance of coaches Martha Karoly and Valeriu Munteanu. Since 1971, she was trained by Bela and Martha Karoly. After 1977, in certain periods, he trained in Bucharest, with coaches Iosif Hidi, Gheorghe Condovici, Atanasia Albu (September 1977 – August 1988), Gheorghe Gorgoi, Anca Grigoraş (April 1980 – August 1981).

At the age of 11, she won her first title as absolute national champion, and at 11 and a half she competed in the “master” category, where she took third place. At the International Gymnastics Championships of Romania, from 1973, he won five gold medals.

In 1974, he achieved his first great success abroad, winning first place in the individual composition, in the “Friendship” Contest in Gera (German Democratic Republic). At the European Championship in 1975, in Skien (Norway), at the age of only 14, he had an excellent performance, winning four gold medals – in individual compound, vaulting, parallel bars and beam – as well as the silver medal on the floor . In 1975, he participated in the Tournament of Champions in London where, on the podium at the Empire Pool, he won the competition trophy.

She is nicknamed the “Goddess of Montreal”, after, in 1976, she obtained the absolute Olympic title, winning three gold medals (in individual compound, beam and parallel bars), one bronze (floor) and silver with the team, at the Olympic Games from the Canadian city. She is the first gymnast in history to be awarded a 10 in a competition (seven times).

The work “Champions of the XX Century” (Fundaţia Rompres Publishing House, Bucharest, 2000) notes that, in 1976, in Montreal, the affirmation of a young gymnast took place, who immediately entered the pages of the famous “Guinness Book”, with the first grade of ten in gymnastics, in the history of the Olympics, the highest total in the individual compound contest – 79.275 out of 80 possible points, the youngest Olympic champion (triple – in the individual compound, parallel bars and beam), at only 15 years old.

Conquering the title of continental champion three times in a row, she definitively takes possession of the “European Cup”, being the first gymnast in Europe to achieve this feat. In 1979, at the “World Cup”, held in Tokyo (Japan), he ranked 1st on floor and vault, 2nd on beam, and 3rd on individual compound.

Absolute European champion in Prague (1977) and Copenhagen (1979). At the Olympic Games in Moscow (1980) he won two titles, in beam and floor, and two silver medals, in individual compound and with the team. She placed second in the individual composite after the Soviet Elena Davîdova, when she had to wait for more than half an hour to score, until Davîdova finished her exercise.

In 1981, at the Bucharest Universiade, he won five gold medals. To this remarkable track record are added the titles of national champion and numerous medals, especially gold, won in various international competitions and tournaments, as well as the special appreciations of spectators and specialists.

The same volume mentions that Nadia Comăneci was considered a perfect gymnast, a real phenomenon, imposing herself through grace, precision, harmony, artistic sense, amplitude and boldness in approaching elements of great difficulty. It has been written about her that she represents perfection in the sport she practices, being, at the same time, a delightful and amazingly expressive gymnast, bright and full of temperament, who brought a special, original note not only in acrobatics.

She retired from competitive activity on May 6, 1984, when the gymnast’s farewell gala took place at the Palace of Sports in Bucharest, and when she was awarded the Olympic Order “Silver Necklace” by the then president of the International Olympic Committee, Juan Antonio Samaranch.

As a federal coach, a position she fulfilled in the period 1984-1989, after abandoning the competitive activity, Nadia Comăneci made a significant contribution to the preparation of the national gymnastics teams.

A few weeks before the Revolution of 1989, in November, he left Romania clandestinely and settled in the United States of America, according to the source cited above. He currently lives in Norman, Oklahoma, USA. On April 26, 1996, she married Bart Conner, American gymnastics champion, double Olympic champion, the ceremony taking place in Bucharest. On June 3, 2006, Nadia Comăneci became a mother, giving birth to a boy, Dylan Paul.

In 1999, Nadia Comăneci became the first athlete invited to speak at the United Nations, to launch the Year 2000, the International Year of Volunteering. She and her husband are the owners of the “Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy” and editors of an international gymnastics magazine.

He got involved in acts of charity, both in the country (he created a charity clinic in Bucharest, to help orphaned children), and abroad. The “Nadia Comăneci” foundation relaunched, in 2009, the Nadia doll, with the support of the Romanian factory Arădeanca, part of the “10 for gymnastics” social program, 33 years after the appearance of the first version. In the 6th edition of the Gala of successful women, Nadia Comăneci was named Woman of the year 2009 in the category of successful humanitarian campaign, for the clinic that bears her name.

In 2009, he participated with Ilie Năstase and Gheorghe Hagi in the campaign to promote the tourist destination Romania, under the slogan “Land of Choice”.

In 2000, the gymnast received the “Star of Romania” National Order, and in 2009 Patriarch Daniel awarded her the “Holy Emperors Constantine and Elena” Order. In December 2003, his first book was published: “Letters to a young gymnast”. In September 2006, on the 100th anniversary of the Romanian Gymnastics Federation, the “Nadia Comăneci” Trophy was established.

In April 2013, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Oneşti Municipal Sports Club, the “Nadia Comăneci” Foundation organized, together with the Onești Municipal Sports Club, the first edition of the “Nadia Comăneci” Cup in artistic gymnastics. He is also the honorary president of the Oneşti Municipal Sports Club.

In the scoring code of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) there are still elements of maximum difficulty that bear Nadia’s name. Thus, in the parallels, two elements are included that bear his name: “Comăneci descent” and “Comăneci jump”, specifies the work “Championii Secolului XX”.