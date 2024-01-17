Do you recognize him? A dying man was found at the station, his identity is being sought

#recognize #dying #man #station #identity #sought

The police are searching for the identity of a man who was found by passers-by in a bad condition at the train station in Uherskohradiště on Tuesday. The man died on the way to the hospital.

Notice | Source: TN.cz

Rescuers intervened in Nedakonice in the Uherskohradišť region on Tuesday morning. A man aged roughly 35 to 45 was found in a bad condition. “A man was found on 16/01/2024 in the morning in a bad state of health at the train station in the village of Nedakonice,” reported Radomír Šiška, spokesman for the Zlín police.

“He died on the way to the hospital,” the spokesman added. The police do not know the identity of the deceased, so they turned to the public for help.

The unknown man with a very slim build was wearing a black sweatshirt with an inscription, a gray collared T-shirt and red sweatpants. He was 172 centimeters tall and weighed about 52 kilograms. Police have urged anyone who may know who the dead man is to call 158.

Help identify the dead | Source: Police of the Czech Republic

jko, TN.cz

Also Read:  Angola could see its telecommunications projects reinforced -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The daughter of Garrido and Corbière, who calls herself “anti-Semitic”, in police custody for advocating terrorism
The daughter of Garrido and Corbière, who calls herself “anti-Semitic”, in police custody for advocating terrorism
Posted on
Baby head weighing 850 kilos arrives at the museum, but that’s not even the hardest job: 9 mega operations | Show
Baby head weighing 850 kilos arrives at the museum, but that’s not even the hardest job: 9 mega operations | Show
Posted on
Singles in Szczyrk on Wednesday
Singles in Szczyrk on Wednesday
Posted on
get it out, I want to stay alive’
get it out, I want to stay alive’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News