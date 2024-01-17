Do you recognize him? A dying man was found at the station, his identity is being sought

#recognize #dying #man #station #identity #sought

The police are searching for the identity of a man who was found by passers-by in a bad condition at the train station in Uherskohradiště on Tuesday. The man died on the way to the hospital.

Rescuers intervened in Nedakonice in the Uherskohradišť region on Tuesday morning. A man aged roughly 35 to 45 was found in a bad condition. “A man was found on 16/01/2024 in the morning in a bad state of health at the train station in the village of Nedakonice,” reported Radomír Šiška, spokesman for the Zlín police.

​“He died on the way to the hospital,” the spokesman added. The police do not know the identity of the deceased, so they turned to the public for help.

The unknown man with a very slim build was wearing a black sweatshirt with an inscription, a gray collared T-shirt and red sweatpants. He was 172 centimeters tall and weighed about 52 kilograms. Police have urged anyone who may know who the dead man is to call 158.

