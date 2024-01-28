Do you recognize him? The boy in the picture is a great presenter in Romania. You know him from Antena 3

#recognize #boy #picture #great #presenter #Romania #Antena

If now he is one of the most famous television people in Romania, in the past he was just a little boy with wavy hair and big and curious eyes.

Did you manage to recognize who the child is in the picture? If you didn’t manage to recognize him, we’ll tell you: he is one of the best-known TV producers in Romania and is the producer of the show “In the mouth of the press” on Antena 3.

Mircea Badea, because we are talking about him, has transformed over the years, from a child with dreamy eyes to the man and journalist with sharp and even ironic opinions.

Mircea Badea, very discreet about his personal life

Beyond his professional life, Mircea Badea is very discreet in his personal life. Although they form one of the longest-lived couples in Romanian showbiz alongside Carmen Brumă, the two are very discreet. Carmen Brumă and Mircea Badea met in 1998 through Mihai Mitoșeru, and later they became work colleagues.

At that time, Carmen was Mircea and Oreste’s assistant on the “Late Night” show. The relationship of the two began in 2000, but they made it public only eight years later, when they were caught by the press walking hand in hand on the beach.

Some time ago, Mircea Badea’s girlfriend made revelations about infidelity. “It’s a subject that doesn’t interest me very much. I guess it depends on what one means by infidelity. I never put my hand on his phone, I mean I put my hand in the sense that he says “Give me the phone quickly too”, but I never answered his phone without him begging me. How do I get the passwords to his account? I never call him to ask “Hello, where are you?”. There is no such thing. This is one of the elements of a long-lasting relationship. To give the other space, to let him breathe”said Carmen Brumă for Antena Stars.

