Do you recognize the child in the picture? Now he has become a big star, he is known by all Romanians

#recognize #child #picture #big #star #Romanians

The image below shows you a character who is very famous in Romania today. At that time, no one knew that he would become one of the most famous characters in our country. The innocent child in the picture has matured and is now a successful man with an impressive career behind him. However, few recognize his features just by looking at the photo.

Who is the child in the picture?

Dressed in a suit, combed, arranged and with a toy guitar in his arms, the little guy in the picture is none other than Cătălin Botezatu.

Read also: What Cătălin Botezatu said about Pepe’s new girlfriend, live on TV. The whole country found out

The fashion designer shared the photo of him from when he was just a toddler, to the delight of fans. He has spoken in the past about what his childhood was like, saying he doesn’t necessarily remember those moments fondly.

Botezatu said that his mother was very hard on him, and when he was a teenager he would even beat him. He said he had a harsh upbringing and his mother was responsible for it.

The designer completed a mathematics-physics high school, although he would have liked to enter the world of sports.

“My childhood was not who knows what… I come from a super, super ok family with financial possibilities, but I had a very spartan, very drastic upbringing. What it meant was my formation as a person, and then as a child I didn’t understand, I blamed my mother for being very mean to me and being much too severe.

See also: One of Cătălin Botezatu’s companies produces hooded overalls. How it helps doctors

(…) My mother didn’t have the culture to let me do sports, with her it was book and book. I did a mathematics-physics high school, mathematics-physics section, I passed the first level, the second level, there were only 36 places, battle… worse than at a college these days. I had to go in with a high mark because it was not like going in with five and that’s it. No, because we made fun of ourselves if we got a low grade’, declared Cătălin Botezatu.

Adolescence strewn with scandals and strife

The famous fashion designer said that he was a rebellious child. As a teenager, he discovered partying and drinking, something completely unthinkable to his mother.

See also: Cătălin Botezatu loves again. Unexpected revelation to the designer

On the other hand, Cătălin’s father was much more permissive. He told how he would come home drunk and get his fix from his mother the next day.

Botezatu said that he did not live his teenage years entirely as he would have liked.

“I had no choice because the captain was at home, I had nothing to do, that is, my mother. That my father was very permissive with me, as boys we were like that, we understood each other. Well, he used to tell me: ‘Be careful, mom beats you!. I still went to parties, I still drank. (…) Sometimes I would leave empty-handed, you don’t want to know how many times I arrived home on all fours and found newbies all over the house. And the next day I was eating a lot’, he added.

The outfit in which the Romanian woman richer than Țiriac appeared at the mall in Bucharest! How was Romina surprised, the wife of the Ferrari heir, God! Nicoleta Luciu looks horrible! The star with the most generous bust is disfigured How OLD is Salman Khan next to Iulia Vântur. It could be her UNCHI PHOTO GALLERY At the age of 92, Carmen is the oldest model in the world. Last year it appeared on… The “oven tax” was introduced in Romania! What you need to know from today if you enter a restaurant. How much a Cluj resident paid… What will happen to apartment prices in Romania. Analysts’ predictions for 2024 Alina Sorescu and Alexandru Ciucu, together again for the sake of their little girls. “I want normality” Hungary, light years away from Romania! Hungary was terribly humiliated by the Kanal D Divas, without makeup. This is what Denise Rifai and Ilinca Vandici look like. “A Disappearing World” photo. A city hidden by vegetation was discovered in the Amazon forest: “It is older than any other site” What exorbitant sums the contestants of Survivor All Stars receive! Who collects 10,000 euros per week Shocking discovery in Botoșani! After a car accident caused by a man, the police went to his house, and there they found her… She is the sexy and polyglot teacher who gave lessons to the future football stars!