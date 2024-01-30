Do you still make “traditional” phone calls? Scenario is changing…

#traditional #phone #calls #Scenario #changing..

In addition to everything else, smartphones still make traditional calls, that is, calls using the SIM card (or another). But there has been a new trend and many are now using other platforms, such as WhatsApp to make phone calls (voice/video). Discover the latest data from ANACOM.

82.4% of Internet users made telephone calls (voice/video) online

ANACOM released a report on the use of services over-the-top (OTT) in Portugal and the European Union (EU) in 2023 and the main characteristics of consumers of these services in the residential segment.

In 2023, around 82.4% of users with Internet access made voice or video calls using this type of access. O instant messaging was used by 92.2% of Internet users, 10.3 pp above the EU27 average and occupying 8th position in the respective ranking.

Among other services over-the-topthe highlights are reading online news (79.7%), participating in social networks (79.3%), music online (72.6%) and the Internet banking (68.6%) with high levels of participation among Internet users in Portugal in 2023. The use of social networks in Portugal was significantly higher than the EU27 average (+14.5 pp). On the other hand, the use of e-commerce and Internet banking were not as popular in Portugal as in the EU27. The search for health information (63.6%) was one of the services analyzed that grew the most compared to the previous year (+5.1 pp), among Internet users, having also surpassed the EU27 average (+2.1 pp ).

With regard to the sociodemographic characteristics of users of over-the-topyounger individuals, those with higher education and students showed a greater propensity to use the various services over-the-top analyzed, as is the case for the EU27 average.

Also Read:  How AI Discovered a Possible Lithium Substitute in No Time

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mikael witnessed the garbage dumping in Norberg: “It’s awful”
Mikael witnessed the garbage dumping in Norberg: “It’s awful”
Posted on
Prince Harry considers further legal action against Mirror publisher | Backbiting
Prince Harry considers further legal action against Mirror publisher | Backbiting
Posted on
AFL quiz Tarryn Thomas on domestic violence claims, North Melbourne confirm he won’t return to training soon
AFL quiz Tarryn Thomas on domestic violence claims, North Melbourne confirm he won’t return to training soon
Posted on
Eating less meat? Half of the doctors never discuss this
Eating less meat? Half of the doctors never discuss this
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News