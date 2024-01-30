Do you still make “traditional” phone calls? Scenario is changing…

#traditional #phone #calls #Scenario #changing..

In addition to everything else, smartphones still make traditional calls, that is, calls using the SIM card (or another). But there has been a new trend and many are now using other platforms, such as WhatsApp to make phone calls (voice/video). Discover the latest data from ANACOM.

82.4% of Internet users made telephone calls (voice/video) online

ANACOM released a report on the use of services over-the-top (OTT) in Portugal and the European Union (EU) in 2023 and the main characteristics of consumers of these services in the residential segment.

In 2023, around 82.4% of users with Internet access made voice or video calls using this type of access. O instant messaging was used by 92.2% of Internet users, 10.3 pp above the EU27 average and occupying 8th position in the respective ranking.

Among other services over-the-topthe highlights are reading online news (79.7%), participating in social networks (79.3%), music online (72.6%) and the Internet banking (68.6%) with high levels of participation among Internet users in Portugal in 2023. The use of social networks in Portugal was significantly higher than the EU27 average (+14.5 pp). On the other hand, the use of e-commerce and Internet banking were not as popular in Portugal as in the EU27. The search for health information (63.6%) was one of the services analyzed that grew the most compared to the previous year (+5.1 pp), among Internet users, having also surpassed the EU27 average (+2.1 pp ).

With regard to the sociodemographic characteristics of users of over-the-topyounger individuals, those with higher education and students showed a greater propensity to use the various services over-the-top analyzed, as is the case for the EU27 average.