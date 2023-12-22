Do you suspect someone is tracking you on WhatsApp? The employee advised how to stop snooping

#suspect #tracking #WhatsApp #employee #advised #stop #snooping

How to stay as safe as possible while using WhatsApp?

Turn on these four features and you will be significantly better protected

The WhatsApp application usually bets a lot on end-to-end encryption and thus guarantees that the messages that users send to each other cannot be seen by anyone not invited. However, there are a number of features that you can activate to further increase your security.

WhatsApp Security Tips

One general piece of advice is for users to turn on disappearing messages for all their conversations. WhatsApp allows you to set messages to disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. This way there will be no chat history if the feature is on.

Another feature that a senior member of the chat app recommends turning on is the individual chat lock. As the name suggests, this feature allows you to lock chats that only you can open. You can even use “secret codes” to hide some chats entirely.

If your WhatsApp conversations are important and you would like to preserve them, you should enable end-to-end encryption backup. To do this, go to Settings => Chats => Chat Backup => End Backup Encryption.

Source: Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

It ensures maximum safety

Last but not least, it is recommended to activate the function Mute calls from unknown callers. Just go to Settings => Privacy => Calls => Mute calls from unknown callers. Under Advanced settings, be sure to also activate IP address protection during calls.

“To make it more difficult to find your location, calls from this device will be securely routed through WhatsApp’s servers. However, the quality of the call will be reduced,” says a representative of WhatsApp about this feature.

Preview photo credit: Sara Kurfeß / Unsplash, credit: 91mobiles