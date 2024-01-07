Do you usually sell on Vinted or OLX? Now you will have to declare it to the tax authorities – NiT

Do you usually sell on Vinted or OLX? Now you will have to declare it to the tax authorities

From now on, transactions above two thousand euros will be automatically reported to the Tax Authority.

January is always a month of changes, and not even online sales platforms, such as OLX or Vinted, have escaped the changes. If you are one of those people who frequently sell articles on one of these sites, we have bad news.

The new legislation requires platforms to collect and communicate sellers’ financial data to the tax authorities, according to the newspaper “Público”. This means that, from now on, if you make more than 30 annual sales or sales above two thousand euros, these will be automatically reported to the Tax Authority.

The limit seems high, but it is not that difficult to reach it. Just make three sales a month to surpass it. If companies do not collect the information, or if the sellers themselves omit it, they will be penalized with fines between €250 and €1,250. The measure applies to both individuals and companies.

Portugal is finishing transposing European legislation that will oblige these digital platforms to report sales of goods and services to the tax authorities of European Union countries.

As websites and applications are increasingly used for business, the European Commission and Parliament consider it necessary to expand tax transparency rules to curb potential cases of evasion associated with the under-declaration of these activities. The 27 Member States have already been exchanging information for several years on income from work and pensions, in addition to the remuneration of members of the administration. Now, they will also do so in relation to the income generated from this type of activity on the platforms.

