Do you want to drive your wife crazy in bed? Use cloves with this action an hour before bed and see how your strength will become like a horse, even if you are over seventy years old.

Thank you for reading and your interest in the news about: Do you want to make your wife crazy in bed? Use cloves with this action an hour before intercourse with her and see how your strength will become like a horse, even if you are over seventy years old. And now with the details.

Aden – Yasmine Abdel Azim – The clove plant is considered one of the most famous plants present today, which is grown in large areas of land, as it has great nutritional and health value because it contains a high percentage of vitamins.

The important and beneficial nutrients that the body needs to perform its functions efficiently and competently. Cloves are one of the compounds that have been widely known among people around the world for centuries because they are used for food purposes.

It has many medical and medicinal uses, as it is included in the composition of several medical, nutritional and cosmetic prescriptions that enhance the health of the body and make it have the necessary strength. People have inherited the cultivation of cloves from time immemorial, generation after generation. For centuries, cloves were and still are a cult

The famous compounds that human life is not without, due to the amazing nutritional and medicinal properties that this magical compound possesses. Our ancestors used it in preparing meals and relied on it as a medical drug to treat diseases, as it is one of the most important components of alternative medicine.

After people used it for many centuries in the past, modern scientific studies and research have proven the effectiveness of cloves and their miraculous therapeutic ability in treating incurable diseases that afflict the human body. Practical experiments have also confirmed the ability of cloves to treat serious and incurable diseases that afflict the body.

This is because it contains chemical compounds rich in vitamins and elements that work to protect the body from diseases and treat them when they are infected.

Cloves have a great ability to treat many diseases that affect the human body, such as diabetes, diseases of the digestive system, heart disease, and diseases that affect the respiratory system. It also helps the kidneys enhance their functions and treat problems of the digestive system, stomach, and colon.

Not only that, cloves also work in a miraculous way to treat mental problems, strengthen memory, and eliminate the problem of forgetfulness and poor attention and concentration. Perhaps the most important benefit that can be obtained from cloves is enhancing sexual ability in men and treating problems that cause it to weaken.

Modern medical studies, scientific research, and practical experiments have revealed the tremendous ability of cloves to enhance health for men and make them more capable and powerful during intimate relations, as cloves work to increase desire and enhance erection in men, thus increasing the duration of the relationship between spouses.

Cloves also work to increase the flow of sperm, clean their ducts, and help relieve men of tension during the relationship, thus increasing the erection period and the continuation of the relationship for a long time, which makes both parties feel satisfied. These benefits come because cloves contain the necessary nutrients and medicinal compounds that enhance sexual abilities. For men, it contains the compound eugenol and a large percentage of carbohydrates, proteins, and dietary fiber, which enhance sexual ability and help get rid of various problems.

Nutritional value of cloves: Each tablespoon of cloves (6.6 grams), according to the US Department of Agriculture, contains the following nutritional information: Calories: 21 Fat: 1.32 Saturated fat: 0.35 Carbohydrates: 4.04 Fiber: 2.3

Proteins: 0.39 Cholesterol: 0 Benefits of cloves for men Cloves are considered one of the best herbs that maintain a man’s health in his intimate life. Cloves have many benefits for men, as they can be used as a stimulant. Also, because of its strong antioxidant properties and nervous stimulating properties, it is considered one of the most widely used herbs. For men, the benefits of sex include:

1. Raising testosterone levels. Eating a small amount of cloves helps increase testosterone levels. Thus, cloves are a natural stimulant and enhance a man’s erectile strength.

To obtain this benefit, it is recommended to add a small amount of ground cloves to your daily cup of coffee, as it adds a distinctive aroma and flavour, and ensures obtaining its benefits in increasing testosterone levels.

More herbs can be added to cloves to obtain a better result in improving sperm quality and increasing testosterone levels. These herbs include: cinnamon and ginger.

Cloves are also important for men’s health as they can also increase energy and arousal and thus leave you with a pleasant scent, which contributes to creating a strong physical attraction between men and women.2. Contributing to the treatment of premature ejaculation

One of the benefits of cloves for men is that it contributes to treating premature ejaculation, by mixing it with some other ingredients and placing it on the outside of the penis before engaging in sexual intercourse.

It is preferable to do this procedure one hour before engaging in sexual intercourse, and wash the penis before intercourse. The principle of action of cloves for this benefit is based on anesthetizing the penis, which reduces its sensation, and thus reduces the speed of ejaculation.

3. Promoting sexual health. Cloves can be used to treat sexual disorders in men and increase their activity and ability to achieve a better erection. The reason for this is the ethanol extract present in 50% of cloves.

4. Maintaining bone mass. One of the benefits of cloves for men is that cloves may enhance bone mass, especially with age, as they contain compounds that increase bone density and strength, such as: Eugenol. Cloves are also rich in manganese, which is important for bone formation, enhancing bone health, and increasing bone mass.

5. Promoting digestive health. It has been found that cloves may help the digestive system with all of the following: enhancing the digestive process. Expel gases. Relieve vomiting. Relieve stomach pain. Treatment of diarrhea.

Reducing the risk of stomach ulcers, and helping them heal if they are present. General benefits of cloves: Dark brown colored clove pods are used to season curries and seasonal meats and to enrich sauces and baked goods with wonderful flavours. Some famous Arabic dishes even include cloves as a basic ingredient, such as the kabsa dish, for example, but not limited to.

Some medical sources, such as the “verywellhealth” website, have indicated that there are some wonderful medical benefits of cloves, as their benefits are not limited to imparting a beautiful flavor, but they may also be beneficial in some health conditions. Cloves are considered a wonderful source of beta-carotene, which helps give this flower its brown color. The beautiful one.

The carotene pigment family is considered an antioxidant and provitamin that is very important for human health. Carotene pigments can be transformed into “vitamin A,” which is an important nutrient for maintaining eye health in humans.

In turn, the “organicf acts” website reported that there are 10 benefits of cloves that have been scientifically proven by studies, as it confirmed that these benefits come due to the presence of biologically active compounds within this unique flower, and these benefits are: 1- Promoting the health of the digestive system and preventing poisoning:

Cloves were used in many traditional medical cultures in ancient times as a way to help solve many health problems, and according to the book “Healing Herbs: Natural Remedies for Good Health,”

Cloves have been used to enhance the digestive system, digestion process, and control irritation of the digestive system. In addition, eating fried cloves may stop vomiting due to its anesthetic properties. It can also be an effective anti-ulcer agent and can be used as a laxative.

According to a 2018 review, clove oil and specifically its component eugenol shows advantages over potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, and other chemical preservatives in terms of antimicrobial activity, safety, and odor, making it worthy of consideration as an alternative preservative.

2- Kills dangerous harmful germs and prevents poisoning: In laboratory tests published in 2009, scientists found that clove oil (in addition to cinnamon essential oils and allspice) also helped suppress the growth of Listeria, another common bacteria known to cause food-borne illnesses.

Which suggests that clove oil may be useful in protecting against food poisoning. 3- Cloves protect the human liver: Cloves contain high amounts of antioxidants, which may be ideal for protecting vital organs from the effects of free radicals, especially the liver.

As long-term metabolism increases the production of free radicals and fats, while reducing antioxidants in the liver. In such cases, clove extracts may be a useful ingredient to counteract these effects with their liver-protective properties.

Some trials have shown that eugenol found in cloves can help reduce signs of cirrhosis and fatty liver disease. It may also improve general liver function. 4- Cloves control blood sugar levels:

Cloves control insulin in certain ways and may help control blood sugar levels. One study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that cloves may have a beneficial effect on diabetes as part of a vegetarian diet.

According to a 2019 pilot study, significant reductions in glucose levels were found in healthy volunteers who took polyphenolic clove extract, based on promising results in preclinical studies regarding the effect of cloves on helping to regulate blood sugar. 5- Cloves provide Strong bones due to unique compounds:

Hydro-alcoholic extracts of these spices include “phenolic” compounds such as eugenol and its derivatives, flavones, isoflavones, and flavonoids. Studies have indicated that these extracts may be beneficial in maintaining bone density and bone mineral content, in addition to increasing strength

Bone tightening in case of osteoporosis. But more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of these results.

