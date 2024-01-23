Do your shopping and earn, just download this app: it’s very easy

#shopping #earn #download #app #easy

Go shopping and learn how to earn: just download this app and you’re done. Really easy and super effective!

Shopping nowadays is a very difficult undertaking. With the increase in food prices, especially basic necessities, we find ourselves having to buy the bare minimum that we can need on a day-to-day basis. In fact, we can say that we now go to the supermarket at least once a day, buying what we need for lunch or dinner.

But you know that there is an app capable of making you earn while you shop? All you need to do is download it and that’s it: it’s really easy and super effective, capable of making your shopping fun. Let’s see it together.

The app that makes you earn while shopping: download it now!

Have an application capable of making us earn while shopping it is certainly one of the most beautiful finds and always useful. In this way we will certainly be more motivated to leave home and go to our trusted supermarket to buy everything we need. However, this must not make us lose sight of our goal: to buy only what is necessary. The salary is always the same and the shopping must be really necessary, otherwise we find ourselves unable to pay the bills.

Having said that, fortunately, following the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent increase in products, many people have used various apps made available to save money. Let’s see together the name of the one we are talking about and above all how to best use it.

The name of the app in question is Nielsen IQ. The latter is nothing more than a family project, looking for new ‘collaborators‘, which allows you to get prizes, some of them really important, just by going to the supermarket and doing your shopping. THE shopping vouchers that will be obtained with this program concern not only the supermarket in question, but also high brands like Amazon, OVS, Trenitalia, Zalando and so on. But how should it be used?

Just open the application every time we are at the supermarket and scan each barcode that appears on the product purchased. In this way the code will be recorded by the app itself, which will transform it into points every week and then every month, until the latter are transformed into wonderful prizes or discount vouchers. So, what are you waiting for to download this latest one? It will be truly incredible, hurry!