Doctor and former Secretary of Health Antônio Carlos Figueira dies at age 63

The wake will be held at 8am this Sunday (24), at Imip. The burial will be at 3pm, at the Santo Amaro Cemetery

By Portal Folha de Pernambuco23 DEC 2023 at 11:20 pm

Antônio Carlos Figueira, doctor and former Secretary of Health – Roberto Soares/Alepe

The doctor and former Secretary of Health, AntônioCarlos dos Santos Figueira, died this Saturday (23), aged 63. He had been undergoing cancer treatment since 2021.

The wake will be held at 8am this Sunday (24), at Imip. The burial will be at 3pm, at the Santo Amaro Cemetery. Figueira leaves a legacy of his work in several governments and presiding over important institutions of medicine in Pernambuco.

Antônio Figueira was born in Recife, on October 19, 1960. Graduated from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), with a postgraduate degree in pediatrics and a master’s degree in Maternal and Child Health from the University of London and specialization in hospital administration from the National School of Health Public School (ENSP), was the son of Professor Fernando Figueira, founder of the Institute of Integral Medicine Professor Fernando Figueira (IMIP).

Figueira served in several departments of the Government of Pernambuco, since the second government of Miguel Arraes, of which he was a special advisor, between 1987 and 1990. In the third time that Arraes was governor, Figueira served as assistant secretary of health , between 1996 and 1998.

He was Secretary of Health in the second term of former governor Eduardo Campos, between 2011 and 2014. At the beginning of Paulo Câmara’s (PSB) first term, in 2015, he was appointed chief secretary of the Civil House, where he remained until September 2017, when the governor promoted a reorganization of his secretariat.

He was also director-president of the Faculdade Pernambucana de Saúde (FPS) – an institution that he helped to create and where he also worked as an academic – and a member of the Academia Pernambucana de Medicina. He presided over the Instituto de Medicina Integral Professor Fernando Figueira-IMIP, where he led the ambitious restoration project of Hospital Pedro II.

