Doctor Antônio Carlos Figueira, former Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, dies at the age of 63

#Doctor #Antônio #Carlos #Figueira #Secretary #Health #Pernambuco #dies #age

The former Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, the doctor Antonio Carlos Figueira. He had been undergoing cancer treatment since 2021.

The information was confirmed by the former secretary’s family to Jamildo’s blog.

Antônio Carlos Figueira was state secretary of Health in the second term of Eduardo Campos (PSB), and secretary of the Civil House and head of the Government’s Special Advisory during the administration of Paulo Câmara (then PSB).

Figueira was also deputy secretary of the State Health Department (SES) from December 1996 to December 1998.

In 2020, after ten years as an assistant to the governors, Figueira resigned to take on the role of president director of the Faculdade Pernambucana de Saúde (FPS), of which he was one of the creators, around 18 years ago.

The wake will be held from 8 am in the Imip chapel, in the central area of ​​Recife. The burial will be at 3pm at the Santo Amaro Cemetery, also in the central area of ​​the capital.

IMIP mourns the death of Figueira

Through a statement sent to the press on Saturday night (23), the Instituto de Medicina Integral Profº Fernando Figueira (Imip) lamented the death of Antônio Carlos Figueira.

The doctor was superintendent, president and member of the IMIP Advisory Board. “In this moment of sadness and great longing, IMIP conveys its condolences to family, friends, admirers and the IMIP community”, says the note.

Check it out in full below:

“It is with immense regret that the Instituto de Medicina Integral Profº Fernando Figueira-IMIP communicates to Pernambuco society the death of Antônio Carlos Figueira, former superintendent, former president, member of the IMIP Advisory Council and director-president of the Faculdade Pernambucana de Saúde – SPF.

Following the example of his father Fernando Figueira, doctor Antonio Carlos Figueira expanded and consolidated this institution that is a heritage of the people of Pernambuco, in addition to being a public manager in defense of the Unified Health System. The wake will take place this Sunday, starting at 8 am, and the burial will be at 3 pm at the Santo Amaro cemetery, in Recife.

In this moment of sadness and great longing, IMIP conveys its condolences to family, friends, admirers and the Impiano community.

Silvia Rissin

President of IMIP”

Antônio Carlos Figueira: biography

Born on October 19, 1960, Antônio Carlos Figueira was the son of Fernando Figueira, also former Secretary of Health of Pernambuco under the Eraldo Gueiros administration and founder of the Instituto de Medicina Integral Prof. Fernando Figueira, IMIP.

He graduated in Medicine from the Federal University of Pernambuco (1985) and had a specialization in Perinatology from the Latin American Center of Perinatology of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), in Uruguay.

His political career began in 1987, when he became Special Advisor to the Governor of the State of Pernambuco, in the first government of Miguel Arraes, where he remained until 1990.

In 1997, after spending years as Special Advisor to the IMIP Superintendence, he received an invitation from the then Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, Gilliatt Falbo, to take on the position of Deputy Secretary of the SES. He remained in the role until the end of his term in 1998. Afterwards, he spent more than 10 years as Superintendent of IMIP.

In 2010, he took over the State Department of Health at the invitation of Eduardo Campos. At the head of the department, he was responsible for strengthening SAMU in the state and for inaugurating the new headquarters of the regulatory complex, which concentrates the Transplant Center, the Outpatient Regulation Management and the Hospital Regulation Management. He was also in charge of the support structures for the Confederations Cup and the FIFA World Cup, in 2013 and 2014, respectively, at the Pernambuco Arena.

In 2015, with Paulo Câmara taking over the State, Antônio Figueira left the Health Department and became Secretary of the Civil House of Pernambuco. At the inauguration ceremony of the new state secretariat, he took the official oath and spoke to the people on behalf of the other secretaries.

“We will continue a political and administrative project that goes back a long way, started during the first visit to Palácio do Campo das Princesas by former governor Miguel Arraes de Alencar and which found continuity during the two administrations of former governor Eduardo Campos. Thus, we will consolidate and expand this legacy, focusing on the needs of the people of Pernambuco,” he stated.

In 2017, he left the Civil House and became head of the State Government’s Special Advisory, where he remained until December 2020, when he left public life to assume the presidency of the Faculdade Pernambucana de Saúde (FPS), a position he held until the present day.

“I want to express my gratitude to Antônio Carlos Figueira for more than a decade of dedication to the State of Pernambuco, especially in recent years, when he contributed to my management in various positions. I wish my friend Figueira success in the challenges of his new journey”, said the then governor Paulo Câmara at the secretary’s farewell.

Antônio Carlos Figueira was also president of IMIP between 2009 and 2010. He was also a member of the Academia Pernambucana de Medicina, where he occupied chair number 1, which was also occupied by his father, founder of the entity.