Doctor Frédéric Saldmann’s secrets to living in good health for longer

EXTRACTS – Recognized as the specialist in optimizing our health capital, Dr Frédéric Saldmann publishes Your future on prescription, a book exploring the multiple benefits provided by sequential fasting, physical exercise and brain hygiene.

This article comes from Figaro Magazine

Sequential fasting

Sequential fasting and calorie restriction prove extremely effective in hormesis phenomena. By putting our body in a situation of lack of nutrients, we force it to defend itself by activating the longevity genes that lie dormant within it. To achieve significant results, you must, at some point, accept being hungry. A occasional hunger felt for an hour feels good. We must learn to tame it as a source of well-being, and not consider it as a calamity. We then secrete ghrelin, an appetite hormone, which research has shown to stimulate our immunity. These situations of occasional constraint therefore release our defenses and generate new energy. Without this transitory adversity, we do not express our health potential.

However, this has nothing to do with continuous stress which makes us age, nor with a total absence of stress which makes us die more quickly, as scientists have shown…

