Doctor from Craiova, tried for manslaughter

Prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Craiova Court have ordered the prosecution of a doctor from Craiova, accused of manslaughter as a result of medical malpractice. According to the investigators, during a surgical intervention, the doctor would have caused the death of a patient. The prosecutors also ordered the case to be dismissed and the investigation to continue against the same doctor, for three other similar crimes.

IPJ Dolj representatives announced, in April 2023, the detention of a doctor from the Craiova Emergency Hospital, suspected of committing four crimes of manslaughter as a result of medical malpractice.

At that time, the law enforcement officers explained that four patients would have died as a result of surgical interventions performed by the doctor from Craiova

“In fact, the man, in his capacity as a doctor, in a medical unit in the municipality of Craiova, is suspected of having performed four surgical interventions, namely the taking of biopsy samples, subsequently resulting in the death of two men aged 76 and 77, from Craiova and Plenița, respectively two women, 64 and 66 years old, both from Târgu Jiu”, explained the Dolje policemen. On April 11, the prosecutors ordered the suspect to be placed under the judicial control of Dematrian doctor Alin Dragoş.

Last week, the prosecutors ordered the prosecution of the doctor from Craiova. The man was referred to the court under judicial control.

“On 23.01.2024, the prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Craiova District Court ordered the issuance of the indictment and the sending to court, under the preventive measure of judicial control, of the defendant Deinetrian Alin Dragoș, a surgeon employed by the Craiova County Emergency Clinical Hospital, regarding the commission of the crime of manslaughter as a result of medical malpractice(…).

On 13.09.2019, as the main operating physician, performing his duties at the Craiova County Emergency Clinical Hospital, as a result of non-compliance with the measures prescribed for the exercise of the medical profession, thoracic surgery specialty, Demetrian Alin Dragoș improperly performed a Carlens anterior cervical mediastinoscopy on patient BD during which he accidentally severed the patient’s right brachiocephalic trunk, causing a massive external hemorrhage that led, on the morning of 09/14/2019, to the patient’s violent death “, the prosecutors explained.

The latter also claim that there was a direct causal link between the medical act performed by the doctor and the patient’s death.

Similar offenses in another file

This file was registered on the roll of the Craiova Court, and will enter the preliminary chamber procedure. The relatives of the deceased patient were civil parties in the criminal case. The civilly responsible parties are the insurance company City Insurance (through the liquidator) and the Craiova Emergency Hospital.

The Craiova prosecutors also specified that the case was dismissed and investigations continued for three other crimes of manslaughter.

“Through the same indictment, it was ordered to dismiss the case and carry out investigations against Demetrian Alin Dragoș, as a suspect, for committing, in similar circumstances, three other crimes of manslaughter as a result of medical malpractice”, the prosecutors also stated.