Doctor Manoon warns that rhinovirus is spreading, difficult to diagnose, expensive testing, no antidote, must be given according to symptoms | Khaosod

Dr. Manoon warns of rhinovirus outbreak, points out that diagnosis is difficult, testing costs are expensive, there is no antidote, must be given according to symptoms, reveals heat resistance, goes into the trachea and lungs, symptoms similar to RSV.

January 4, 2024 Dr. Manoon Leechawengwong, head of the respiratory disease unit, head of the ICU, Vichaiyut Hospital Posting a message via Facebook, Dr. Manoon Leechawengwong FC said that during this period there was an outbreak of Rhinovirus, both children and adults. Most frequently found among respiratory viruses. After the Covid virus and influenza

Diagnosis is still difficult Requires genetic testing High inspection costs It is still not possible to test cheaply using test kits that give quick results.

Normally, if we suspect Rhinovirus, we will not send for testing. Because when we found out, there was no antiviral drug. Give medicine according to symptoms No need to take antibiotics There is no vaccine to prevent it.

Rhinovirus (Rhinovirus) is a virus that causes the common cold. Previously, we knew Rhinovirus A and B as viruses that are not heat-resistant. So I like it on the nose. Because the nose has a lower temperature than the trachea or lungs. Symptoms include a runny nose and a sore throat.

In the past 20 years, a new Rhinovirus C has been discovered. It is a virus that has adapted to tolerate heat well. So it goes into the trachea or lungs. Can cause bronchitis or pneumonia. Symptoms are very similar to those of RSV and hMPV and are difficult to tell apart.

Female patient, 34 years old, December 21, 2023, had a cold, clear snot, sore throat for 1 day, no cough, no tiredness, no fever, normal physical examination. The patient asked for genetic code testing for 22 strains, found Rhinovirus, gave medication to treat the symptoms, got better within 1 week, leaving only a little mucus.

Two days after the patient developed symptoms, December 23, 2023, the patient’s husband, age 36 years, had a runny nose, burning nose, sore throat, no fever, not tired, physical examination normal. The patient asked to have the genetic code of 22 strains tested, the same Rhinovirus was found, treatment was given according to the symptoms. No need to take antibiotics. It got better within a week. Only a little mucus remained.

