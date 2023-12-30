“Doctor Moo” reveals that walking 4,000 steps/day helps keep the brain healthy and prevents dementia.

#Doctor #Moo #reveals #walking #stepsday #helps #brain #healthy #prevents #dementia

“Dr. Moo Weerasak” opened research from the Brain Health Center of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, revealing that walking 4,000 steps per day helps keep the brain healthy and prevents dementia.

On December 28, Facebook “Dr. Moo Weerasak” or Associate Professor Dr. Weerasak Charatchaisri, a medical professor specializing in forensic medicine. Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) has posted that if you walk 4,000 steps per day, it helps keep your brain healthy and prevents dementia.

“Dr. Moo” stated that “According to research from the Brain Health Center of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, walking just 4,000 steps per day is enough to keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease. You can mercury.

Researchers studied the brains of more than 10,000 people who exercised by walking just 4,000 steps per day. Using MRI, they found “gray matter” which helps with information processing and “white matter” which connects various parts. of the brain, like the hippocampus which is important for memory It’s all more pronounced in people who don’t exercise.

Exercise is good for the brain. Not only does it help reduce the risk of dementia. But it also helps maintain brain size. Which is important as we get older. If you can’t afford to walk 10,000 steps, try setting a goal of walking 4,000 steps a day. It’s beneficial as well.”